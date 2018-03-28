Leading Influencer Marketing Platform to Open in Dubai

Motivate Media Group announced a joint venture partnership with Vamp, the world’s leading influencer marketing platform.

The venture, which encompasses the Middle East and North Africa region, creates a significant opportunity for Motivate as it focuses on growing its digital footprint through the amplification of its digital and social audience that currently reaches one million unique users.

Vamp was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2015 and, off the back of dynamic growth in the influencer sector, expanded into Singapore, Hong Kong, and London. As an official Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner, Vamp offers brands access to the industry’s most effective creative talent via its influencer platform which currently has many thousands of active influencers as members.

Brands such as Nissan, Estée Lauder, Nestle, Mastercard, and Majid Al Futtaim are using the Vamp platform, as well as agencies such as Omnicom and Havas Media. The model ensures campaigns are designed for maximum impact, using a highly curated selection process that considers brand values, authentic audience reach and creative content.

Ian Fairservice, Motivate Media Group’s Managing Partner said the joint venture partnership signified Motivate’s appetite to develop within areas of new media.

‘One of our strengths as a company is our agility and our ability to capitalize on new media trends is at the forefront of our business strategy,’ he said.

‘The influencer market provides us with a tremendous opportunity to reach audiences in new arenas, and across broader territories, and we’re excited to forge this new path with a company that has illustrated a creative alignment with our own values and huge potential for growth.’

Vamp’s executive director and co-founder Ben McGrath said: “Vamp is very excited to be partnered with such a premier media group in the region. We are looking forward to learning how this exciting market works through Motivate’s years of experience and leveraging our expertise in the emerging channel of influencer marketing.”

The Motivate/Vamp partnership will be located at Motivate’s Dubai Media City headquarters and will see Vamp’s UAE business director Karl Mapstone, and his team, operational at Motivate from April 1.