Shoulder Pain: When to Worry

“A shoulder is a group of bones – humerus, scapula and clavicle that work together for all the movements of the arm and shoulder joint. The arm shoulder joint is one of the most accessible and important joints in the body. International statistics reveal that about 20% of adults suffer from shoulder pain,” says Dr. Ahmad Rashid, Orthopedic Surgeon at German Medical Center.

The causes of shoulder pain can be broken down into articular, musculoskeletal, skeletal, and nerve pain. Moreover, this pain can result from direct injuries such as fractures. Rotator Cuff tear, Osteoporosis, Arthritis rheumatism, Inflammation of tendons and cystitis are some injuries that could cause a dull to severe ache in the shoulder. Shoulder pain can be diagnosed under the supervision of a specialist in orthopedic diseases, through a series of clinical tests such as an X-Ray – To detect problems in the bones and to examine the inner part of the shoulder joint; Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) – For soft tissue imaging, such as tendons and ligaments; Ultrasound – To diagnose problems affecting joints, ligaments and tendons; and Blood tests – To detect cancerous tumors, diabetes and shoulder-induced malignancies such as polymyalgia rheumatica.

In case of severe pain and direct case of direct refrigeration, it is advised to go to a specialist doctor for diagnosis and follow-up treatment to avoid activities that could further aggravate the pain. The treatment of indirect injuries and chronic diseases that could result in shoulder pain depend on accurate diagnosis of the condition and can be treated through non-surgical means. Physical therapy, use of pain and inflammation can be used to reduce pain and improve shoulder movements. In case of a complete change of the shoulder joint due to muscle and ligament ruptures and ligaments, chronic inflammation of the cartilage, one can rely on surgery.

About Dr. Ahmad Rashid, Orthopedic Surgeon:

Dr.Ahmad Rashid is German Board certified in the specialty of Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, an expert at the German Medical Center as a General and Trauma Orthopedic Surgeon with special interest in Upper and Lower Extremity Surgery. He has more than 10 years experience in Arthroscopic surgeries of knee, hip and shoulder prosthesis. His area of expertise also includes hand surgery such as Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger, Ganglion Cyst.

Expertise