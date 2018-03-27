New Edition of ArtMap Reveals Dubai Art Season 2018

Dubai Culture has launched the 27th edition of ArtMap, which celebrates the Authority’s 10th anniversary. ArtMap is published bi-annually in collaboration with ArtintheCity and provides a comprehensive artistic and cultural guide to major events and exhibitions taking place across the UAE.

The latest edition of ArtMap includes dedicated sections for both ‘Curator in Focus’ and ‘Artists in Focus’, featuring local talents including conceptual artist and designer Zeinab Alhashemi, and painter and photographer Alia Lootah. The guide also provides information about Sharjah Art Foundation activations for March 2018 and the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s ‘Co-Lab: Contemporary Art and Savoir-Faire’ exhibition.

Abdulla Hammadi, Acting Director of Projects and Events at Dubai Culture, commented: “We are pleased to be launching the 27th edition of the ArtMap during Dubai Art Season 2018 to promote a fresh wave of seasonal openings and flagship events taking place in Dubai and across the UAE. For the past 10 years, ArtMap has supported the Dubai Plan 2021 vision for a city of happy, creative and empowered people who proudly celebrate their cultural identities by inviting UAE residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the joy of art and culture. By proactively promoting the UAE’s thriving arts and culture scene, the ArtMap also furthers our mandates to drive the creative economy and position our nation as a global hub for culture and creativity.”

In addition to the main guide, the ArtMap provides a pull-out supplement containing full information on headline Dubai Art Season events including SIKKA Art Fair 2018, which is running from 17th with a rich programme of exciting exhibitions, art installations, workshops, film, music and performing arts at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, and the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, which was hosted from the 1st to 10th March and feature more than 200 sessions with 180 bestselling authors. ArtMap readers can also learn about other upcoming events including Art Dubai, the Global Art Forum and commissions, as well as the Galleries Night at Alserkal Avenue and DIFC Art Nights.

To spread the joy of art and culture throughout the community, ArtMap is made widely available to the public at galleries and art spaces, museum and government institutions, community spaces, art and design fairs, heritage sites, and select schools, universities, hotels, cafés and restaurants. Copies will also be distributed at upcoming events including SIKKA Art Fair 2018 to ensure that participants can make the most of all that is on offer.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the Emirate’s rich heritage with a variety of initiatives that take place throughout the year. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures through enriching initiatives that benefit the Emirate’s citizens, residents and visitors.