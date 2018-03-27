Last Call for Entries to ‘Design for Dubai’ Fashion Competition

With just over a week left for designers to enter their style submissions to the Design for Dubai competition, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing Dubai Tourism), is calling for budding fashion designers to enter their designs before the closing date on 4 April.

Building on Dubai’s status as a global fashion destination, the first of its kind competition has been launched by DFRE to support local-based designers and showcase their talent on both a regional and international stage.

The Design for Dubai competition is inviting designers from across the GCC to submit three to four images of their capsule SS18 collection for runway, ready to wear, jewellery and accessories to be in with a chance of winning an exclusive month long, retail space in Dubai Festival City Mall.

The exclusive judging panel will include the biggest names in the retail and fashion industry, including Jazia Aldhnahani, CEO Dubai Design & Fashion Council (DDFC), Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, d3, Maryam Hassani, Founder of 55FIFTY7 and Lisseth Azab, Global Director, Azdef Group.

To submit entries, please visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/shop-dine-relax/this-season/design-competition and follow @visitdubai and #StyledinDubai for further information on the Design for Dubai Competition. The five winners will be announced on 9 April.