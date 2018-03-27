Don’t miss out on the incredible and exclusive «under the stars experience» at the Events Arena – Jumeirah Beach Hotel!

M Premiere proudly presents the most exclusive «Russian Seasons in Dubai by Evgeniy Morozov» on March 29, 2018 at the Events Arena – Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The King of Russian popular music, Philipp Kirkorov who is originally from Bulgaria, is coming to Dubai to perform in a not-to-be missed show «The Best» on 29 March 2018.

«The Best» is tailored-made for the UAE compilation of the most popular concert programmes by Mr Kirkorov, including premieres as well as the episodes from the glorious and sensational show «Me» directed by Franco Dragone.

The gala dinner will take place at the Events Arena, the ultimate outdoor leisure facility of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, setting the perfect tone for enjoying the concert.

The programme will include the Cocktail Reception at the venue overlooking Burj Al Arab, as Evgeniy Morozov Quartet sets the mood and presentations as well as raffle draw from our exclusive sponsor Muraba Residences.

Don’t miss out on the incredible and exclusive «under the stars experience» featuring the King of the Russian music Philipp Kirkorov in concert at the most luxurious venue with a spectacular view!