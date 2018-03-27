Holidays by flydubai Sale Kicks Off

Dubai-based flydubai new Holidays division is on sale. The online portal is designed to be a one-stop shop for passengers to browse for and book their holiday packages consisting of flights and hotels, with the option to add ancillary services.

Commenting on the launch, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer of flydubai, said: “The launch of flydubai’s Holidays division marks yet another milestone in our growth story and our continued investment in providing customers with an enhanced travel experience along every touchpoint of their journey.”

“I am very proud of what the team and the carrier have achieved over a short period of time. In under 10 years we have seen the launch of flydubai’s Cargo division, rewards programme, comprehensive codeshare partnership with Emirates and an overhaul of the cabin interior design with the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft entering service. We hope this provides our passengers with an even more convenient and pleasant travel experience with flydubai,” he added.

By combining internally sourced wholesale hotel rates and rates provided by third parties with competitive airfares, Holidays by flydubai offers extremely competitive travel packages. Customers will also have the option to add ancillary services to their holiday experience, including airport transfers, sightseeing packages, UAE visa facilitation, car rental and excursions.

Nelson D’souza, Vice President – Holidays, commented on the launch: “booking with holidays.flydubai.com puts our passengers in control of their entire holiday experience as they can purchase tailor-made packages that suit all budgets with a single booking process. The portal already gives passengers access to thousands of hotel options and other add-ons through our partners. We look forward to rolling out more options in the future as we continue to grow our list of services and partners.”

holidays.flydubai.com aims to be the leading sales channel and a 24×7 virtual shop window for Holidays by flydubai. The website is fully responsive across three breakpoints (desktop, tablet and smartphone) and is available in three languages – English, Arabic and Russian. The portal caters to both customers and travel agents alike.