Mobile Payments Enabled for Dubai Taxi Service

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with Network International has introduced a new service enabling the payment of taxi fares in Dubai via Samsung Pay and Apple Pay apps on smartphones. Payment in cash or by credit cards will remain in place as well. The new service is part of the ‘Smart City’ initiative of the Dubai Government.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA Public Transport Agency, said, “The service is aimed to offer taxi riders smooth payment options that raise their satisfaction and happiness. As many as 8,000 taxicabs are now using this POS technology, and we aim to broaden the scope of the service to cover a larger number of taxi users.”

“This service, which is available on Samsung Pay and Apple Pay on smartphones, hits multiple objectives. It concurs with the Smart City initiative of our government, First Strategic Goal (Smart Dubai), Third Strategic Goal (People Happiness), and the Seventh Strategic Goal (RTA Excellence). Raising customers’ satisfaction and offering them smooth customers service experience is also a priority to RTA as it adopts top global standards and edge-cutting technologies in delivering services,” concluded Bahrozyan.