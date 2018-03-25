6% Growth of the Regional Design Sector Annually

The organizer of “International Dubai Fashion Week” (iDFW) announced the launch of the unique regional event on the 26th, 27th and 28th April 2018 with a new and innovative identity. Where the list of exhibitors has been expanded, and an accompanying exhibition has been allocated, in addition to contracts with a team of renowned designers, and expert houses who wish to participate strongly in this event. International Dubai Fashion Week will be held at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai.

Sheikha Hend Bint Faisal Al Qassemi, Chairman of the Advisory Board and Board Member of the Dubai Fashion and Design College, and owner of Velvet HQ- the organizer of International Dubai Fashion Week, confirmed that setting a new date for the Dubai Fashion week was to fit with the international fashion shows calendar, and also because the organizing body had entered in new international contracts, with the most famous designers and major houses of international fashion design, which called for the date’s amendment of the most important event of its kind in the GCC.

Sheikha Hend Bint Faisal Al Qassemi pointed out, that Dubai, has become a regional lighthouse for innovation and design thanks to its government’s keenness to launch initiatives that support progress in the design industry, and stimulate innovation. UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched several initiatives, to support the development of Dubai, as an emerging capital for design in the world by establishing creative incubators that meet the needs of the industry and support the development of creative talents according to Dubai plan 2021.

Whereas specialized studies, expect an annual growth of 6% in the design’s industry in the Middle East over the next five years, in addition to the market’s demand for 30,000 design graduates in the region.

Sheikha Hend said preparations with partners are underway, to be ready for the launch of the best season of the International Dubai Fashion Week 2018, which will mark a quantum leap in the local and regional fashion industry. It will include many inspiring and innovative events and ideas, highlighting the latest regional and local fashion lines.

Sheikha Hend added: “We aim to put Dubai Fashion Week on the list of the world’s largest fashion events as well as events held in New York, London, Milan and Paris, our aim is also to make it a regular event on the calendar of all fashion creators, that they feel they must participate in it, which supports our aspirations to strengthen Dubai’s international standing in this creative sector. The Dubai Fashion Week 2018 offers the biggest and most famous designers from the region as well as designers from Europe, North America and South America, along with their counterparts in the UAE and other countries in the region.

She explained that many fine details were re-organized for this event, which included professional designing of the platforms and catwalks, sound engineering, lighting and exclusive television channels’ broadcasting, in addition to social networking websites, and local and international media, which will have a great presence in this season.

Waleed Attallah, affirmed that the International Dubai Fashion Week, will ensure a significant leap forward within the UAE and the region, both on organization and participation levels.

He added; “The fashion and design sector within the UAE & GCC countries, is considered one of the most vital; in size and quality in the region. Based on the strong demands for the latest global fashion trends, and high purchasing power, the world’s leading companies are competing to open their stores in the region’s most vibrant markets.”