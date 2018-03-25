Dubai Safari Launches Spring Camp for Children

Dubai Safari, home to the most diverse array of animals in the UAE, has launched its Children’s Spring Camp programme. The exciting package will offer a fun and educational learning experience, together with the opportunity for children to enjoy close encounters with an assortment of exotic creatures.

The 5-day camp is open to children aged 8 to 13 and will take place in two batches, from 25 to 29 March and 1 to 5 April. In keeping with Dubai Safari’s remit as a leading edutainment destination, participants will benefit from a wide range of activities.

The week begins at the Safari Village, where the group will be introduced to the park’s safety guidelines and learn how to pitch a tent, followed by a tour of the park. Throughout the week, kids will enjoy arts and crafts sessions, wildlife documentary screenings and informative presentations, including a visit from a professional veterinarian. In addition, there will be a day dedicated to celebrating the Year of Zayed, featuring a talk on Sheikh Zayed’s important role in UAE heritage and a tour of the park’s Arabian Village. On the final day, the group will be presented with certificates and giveaways and gather for a buffet lunch, before joining their families for a final tour of the park.

Khalid Al Suwaidi, Director of Leisure Facilities at Dubai Municipality, welcomed the launch, saying “At Dubai Safari, we pride ourselves on offering a world-class edutainment destination for visitors of all ages. The Children’s Spring Camp gives our younger guests the opportunity to learn more about the animal kingdom while enjoying an array of fun-filled activities. Our programme has been designed to educate and inspire and parents will also be delighted to see their children spend an enjoyable few days in a safe and enlightening environment. Children are fascinated by animals, and by teaching them more about their lives and habitats, we aim to encourage a life-long passion, instilling the importance of wildlife conservation in future generations.”

Dubai Safari is located close to Dragon Mart in the city’s Al Warqaa 5 district. The Spring Camp is open to children aged 8 to 13 and runs from 8:00 am till 1:00 pm daily from 25 to 29 March and 1 to 5 April. Each batch can accommodate 50 children and the cost per child is AED 500.