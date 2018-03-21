New retail and entertainment destination takes centre stage on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah

Construction of Nakheel Mall, the AED1.2 billion retail and entertainment destination at the heart of Palm Jumeirah, is now 85 per cent complete, with fit out also under way at major outlets at the mall, master developer Nakheel announced. A very few retail outlets are still available for lease and you can email here for more information.

The news comes as a giant, 600-tonne tower crane is removed from the construction site, signalling a major milestone in Nakheel Mall’s progress. All under and above ground floor and ceiling work has been completed, with interior works, such as granite and glass fixing, well on track.

Meanwhile, the centre piece of the mall – a 25 metre high crystal dome that will straddle the mall’s Monorail station – is also taking shape.

Inside the mall, fit out of the 60,000 sq ft, 15-theatre VOX Cinemas complex has begun, with more retailers due to start fitting out shortly.

Nakheel Mall, part of Nakheel Malls’ AED16 billion expansion that will take its total retail space to over 17 million sq ft, has 350 shops, restaurants and leisure attractions across five floors, plus three underground parking levels with 4,000 spaces. Features include two fountains, two waterfalls plunging 65 ft into the mall and a fine dining roof plaza with spectacular views of the island, Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

The mall will also be the access point for the 240 metre ascent to the public viewing deck at The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s 52 storey landmark hotel and residential building, also at an advanced stage of construction. The Palm Tower comprises a 289-room St Regis hotel and 432 luxury apartments, topped off by one of the world’s highest infinity pools on the 50th floor. Above that is a 51st storey restaurant complex, with the rooftop viewing deck, offering awe-inspiring views across island, sea and city views on the 52nd level.

Other large-scale projects in Nakheel Malls’ growing portfolio include Deira Mall, the Middle East’s largest mall, for which an AED4.2 billion construction contract was signed last month; Deira Islands Night Souk; Al Khail Avenue; The Circle Mall; Nad Al Sheba Mall; Warsan Souk; Discovery Gardens Mall; and major expansions to Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart. Nakheel Malls currently has 4.5 million sq ft of retail space in operation, with another 12.5 million sq ft on the way.

Nakheel Mall is one of a host of new Nakheel developments – across the residential, retail, hospitality and tourism sectors – on Palm Jumeirah. Among the others are the iconic PALM360 two-tower hotel and residential complex featuring a Raffles hotel, Raffles-branded residences including 12,000 sq ft penthouses, and the world’s largest sky pool. The Pointe, The Palm Promenade, Palm West Beach, The St Regis Beach Club and Palm Beach Residences are also under construction or development.