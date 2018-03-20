Emaar, Aldar Launch $8bn Partnership

Dubai real estate giant Emaar is teaming up with Abu Dhabi’s Aldar to launch more than $8bn of projects as the United Arab Emirates looks to streamline competitiveness.

In tweets from the ruler of Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, the two companies agreed to partner on developments in the seven emirates of the UAE and abroad.

The deal would be “combining efforts, energies, cooperation and working together in creative plans and programmes that enhance the leadership of our companies and the competitiveness of our institutions at the global level,” the state news agency reported.

Emaar, the largest developer in the Middle East, drove the burgeoning property market in Dubai, expanding into retail and hospitality, allowing it to escape the worst of the city’s property bust that prompted an Abu Dhabi bailout for Dubai in 2009.

Aldar drove the growth spurt in the UAE capital before hitting financial problems after the global financial crisis, requiring significant government support.

The new strategic partnership, driven by the leading political actors in the UAE, raises the prospect of further pan-Emirati cooperation, including mergers, to boost efficiency in an era of lower oil prices.

Plans to create national champions by merging similar companies in business-focused Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi have proved difficult to complete.

One successful attempt was the merger of the aluminium smelters of Dubai and Abu Dhabi into Emirates Global Aluminium, which is planning to launch an initial public offering this year.

Troubled Etihad of Abu Dhabi has been hoping for some form of cooperation with Dubai’s fast-growing airline Emirates as the capital’s carrier faces huge losses.

Longstanding efforts to merge the two cities’ stock exchanges to create a larger platform that could compete regionally have failed.