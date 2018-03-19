Global Hunt For ’World’s Greatest Hospitality Talent’ Kicks Off

Are you below the age of 26 years? Are you passionate about the hospitality industry? Are you creative, innovative and a go-getter? The opportunity to jumpstart your career for a corporate director/general manager role in the hospitality industry has just opened for you.

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of Dubai-based global developer Emaar Properties, has announced a first of its kind global initiative to scout for the ‘World’s Greatest Hospitality Talent.’

Open for all young talents below the age of 26 years from anywhere in the world, Emaar Hospitality Group’s international talent scouting competition aims to identify and nurture the most talented individual for a senior level position in the hotel industry through a comprehensive three-year all-expenses paid nurturing programme.

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Our youth defines the future of the hospitality industry. With the guest profile changing and a new generation of travellers and entrepreneurs demanding new hospitality experiences, it is important to have youthful thinking and young leaders, who can lead the industry to the next era. We have always focused on nurturing new talents, and this unique initiative aims to open doors for young people to learn about the industry from the experts and build for themselves a rewarding career in a managerial role. At Emaar Hospitality Group, we embrace diversity and encourage talents from any background to apply”.

Young men and women with a passion for the industry can apply for the coveted opportunity online through the submission of a personal video at WWW.THEWORLDSGREATESTHOSPITALITYTALENT.COM. Eight candidates will be short-listed and invited to Dubai in July for a one-week casting that will combine traditional and innovative selection techniques, such as a performance at Dubai Opera and team-based business simulations.

A dedicated casting centre will evaluate the eight short-listed candidates for their personality, creativity, innovative approaches and genuine passion for the industry. One candidate will emerge as the winner – the world’s greatest hospitality talent – who will undergo a three-year training under Emaar Hospitality Group’s senior leaders and work across the board to gain hands-on insights on corporate hospitality leadership.

The winning candidate must be below 26 years old and hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from any discipline, when the training commences in September 2018. She/he will be stationed in Dubai at Emaar Hospitality Group’s headquarters, and will take part in a comprehensive development programme. The winner will also receive remuneration as per industry standards including housing and transport allowance, and other perks.

In the role of Interim General Manager, she/he will work across the diverse aspects of hospitality – at the corporate level by shadowing the Chief Executive Officer and senior managers – as well as with leaders of all other operations. Specific projects will be assigned and she/he will be part of dedicated task forces to undertake various projects. The training programme will include online modules, offline courses, and the opportunity to be part of hotel openings and other related activities. The candidate will also pursue a fully funded executive MBA programme in Dubai.

Emaar Hospitality Group’s ‘World’s Greatest Hospitality Talent’ initiative builds on the company’s focus on driving an innovative service culture programme that aims to transform every touch point of the guest journey into a genuine lifestyle experience. Nurturing next generation talent is an important part of the initiative, which will inculcate a ‘service culture’ and build the desired leadership skills.

Emaar Hospitality Group now has 11 operational hotels and three serviced residences in Dubai under Address Hotels + Resorts; Vida Hotels and Resorts, the upscale lifestyle hotel and residences brand; and Rove Hotels, a contemporary midscale hotel brand. Emaar Hospitality Group now has a pipeline of upcoming projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey and Maldives, a testament to its competencies and its expansion strategy to operate hotels in key locations in high-growth markets.