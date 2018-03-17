Palma Holding Hands over Serenia Residences on Schedule

70% of units are sold and the community is welcoming its first residents to discover the ultimate in beachfront living

Palma Holding, one of the most prestigious names in Dubai’s real estate industry, has handed over its flagship AED 1.5 billion Serenia Residences project on schedule. 70% of the units have been sold and the luxury community is now welcoming its first residents to discover the ultimate in beachfront living.

Kareem Derbas, CEO and Founder of Palma Holding, commented: “In line with our meticulous approach to timely project delivery, we are delighted to be handing over Serenia Residences on schedule and to the highest quality standards. The development has generated an exceptional response on the leasing market, with many people already living on The Palm now gravitating toward Serenia Residences, as well as among investors seeking an ideal home away from home for weekend getaway and holidays in Dubai. We are proud to be offering them a beautifully finished haven of tranquil and calm in one of Dubai’s most iconic locations.”

“We are very pleased to announce the timely completion of Serenia Residences, and are thankful to all our business partners who have helped us turn our dream to reality. I’m proud to have delivered on our promise to create Dubai’s most exclusive beachfront residences, and am excited to welcome Serenia homeowners into their new homes on the shores of The Palm Jumeirah.” Mr. Hassan H. Nia, CEO of Banian.

Designed by Hazel Wong, the famous architect behind the landmark Emirates Towers, Serenia Residences is the only exclusively residential community on The Palm Jumeirah’s Crescent. The 850,000-square-foot development includes 250 units split between one to three-bedroom apartments and penthouse suites, with around 70% of the project dedicated to landscaping and amenities to ensure that residents can enjoy wide open spaces for recreation and relaxation.

Featuring contemporary architecture and layouts unique to The Palm Jumeirah, Serenia Residences’ central theme is one of tranquil living, premium amenities and bespoke concierge services. The up-scale community project features the largest private outdoor infinity pool on The Palm, a lap pool, a children’s pool, a play area, a state-of-the-art gymnasium and tennis courts. Barbeque areas situated on the beach provide the perfect al fresco dining experience and complete Serenia Residences’ ultimate beachfront living experience. Palma has also devised personalized premium services for the comfort of its clients, from interior design packages to every day home management and handover services.

Since its inception, Palma Holding has completed over four million square feet of premium properties in Dubai worth a total of over AED 3.6 billion. The group’s main areas of focus is Dubai Marina, where it has constructed iconic buildings such as Silverene Towers and the ‘twisting’ Infinity Cayan Tower, a landmark feature of the Dubai Marina skyline.