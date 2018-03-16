Today as millions around the world celebrate the National Day of Ireland, the UAE is going ‘green’ to mark Ireland’s big day with grandeur. Several UAE landmarks including Burj Al Arab, Yas Viceroy, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club are joining more than 300 monuments, stadiums, museums, and towers in the world such as the Sydney Opera House, the London Eye, and the Colosseum in Rome as part of Tourism Ireland’s Global ‘Greening’ initiative.

Following the recent visa liberalisation that allows UAE nationals to visit the Republic of Ireland without a visa and with double daily flights to Dublin from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the island of Ireland is closer to the UAE than ever before. According to the latest survey conducted by YouGov, nine out of ten UAE nationals who had visited the island said they had enjoyed their trip.

Commenting on the annual initiative and celebrations, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “This is the ninth year of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative and each year I am delighted to see well-known attractions and landmark sites wishing to get involved and join our annual celebrations. The success of our Global Greening initiative is due in no small part to the great work that has been carried out across the world by Tourism Ireland and the Embassies of Ireland. The eagerness of cities and countries everywhere to take part underlines the strength of the deep connection that people all over the world feel to Ireland.”

For an authentic experience of the National Day of Ireland, attend the annual Festival Parade in Dublin. The large theatrical event travels through the city with a myriad of spectacular floats and hand-crafted structures, talented entertainers in colourful costumes, and music and marching bands from all over the world.

How to get there? – Both Etihad Airways and Emirates offer double-daily flights to Dublin from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.