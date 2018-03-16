2018 Global Health Care Outlook: Working Towards Smart Health Care

Digital technologies are playing a vital role in reducing costs, increasing access, and improving care and the patient experience.

Global health care spending is projected to increase at an annual rate of 4.1 percent in 2017-2021, up from just 1.3 percent in 2012-2016. Aging and increasing populations, developing market expansion, advances in medical treatments, and rising labor costs will drive spending growth. This is according to Deloitte’s latest report, 2018 Global Health Care Outlook: The evolution of smart health care.

Yet the report highlights that higher spending levels don’t always produce better health outcomes and value. Considerable opportunities exist for health care stakeholders to work collaboratively on innovative access, delivery, and financing models to reduce health care costs and increase quality.

The healthcare digital technology market is growing exponentially to meet increasing demand for healthcare services and reduce costs. Healthcare digital transformation can deliver personalized care, enhance the patient experience, enhance staff productivity, reduce human error, reduce administrative burden, and provide more time and care for patients.

“With rising costs and shrinking margins, the health care sector is looking for innovative, cost-effective ways to provide the quality, outcomes, and value consumers seek,” said Abdelhamid Suboh, partner and Healthcare and life sciences leader, Deloitte, Middle East. “Patient-centric, digital-technology enabled health care can help care providers work smarter and not just harder.”

“The GCC healthcare market is seeing a shift towards connected healthcare providers. The GCC has launched multiple national health strategies and transformation initiatives as part of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi National Transformation Plan 2022, UAE Vision 2021 and others, which aim to provide the efficiency, quality and effectiveness of the healthcare sector through the use of technology, digital transformation and privatization, Abdelhamid Suboh added.

Independently and collectively, health care stakeholders in 2018 are likely to face a number of existing and emerging issues in their quest to develop a smarter health care sector: