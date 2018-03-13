Expo 2020 Dubai Launches Career Portal

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched a new career portal to allow talented and ambitious individuals to join the ranks of its expanding team.

To meet its constantly evolving needs, the career portal will allow individuals to easily access the latest job opportunities available, and is regularly updated with new positions, ranging from entry to director level.

The Expo 2020 Dubai team currently comprises 850 employees, 454 of whom are directly employed by Expo 2020. The remainder include external consultants engaged by Expo 2020 to deliver the large-scale, time-sensitive event, which will be the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region.

Rita Penteado, Director of Human Resources, Workforce and Volunteers at Expo 2020, said, “We are looking for ambitious people who want to create a global impact and work in a fast-paced environment where expectations are high. Expo 2020 Dubai is a unique, time-critical project and our key objective is to not only deliver an exceptional Expo but also create a compelling and long-lasting legacy. We need people who are flexible and adaptable, who like to be challenged, and who share our core values of integrity, cooperation, respect, humility and excellence.

“Even if the positions currently available on the Expo 2020 career portal do not suit applicants’ skill sets, they can still register and upload their resumes. Expo 2020’s requirements are continuously evolving and growing so, in the future, we will no doubt need capabilities that we don’t yet know about.”

With global attention already focused on Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE, the Expo team is committed to delivering an experience that the world will never forget. Those who join the ranks of Expo 2020 will enter into a dynamic, multicultural environment, with employees of 57 nationalities collaborating to deliver an exceptional Expo with a long-lasting legacy.

Alya Al-Ali, Director, Youth Connect at Expo 2020, said, “Expo 2020 Dubai offered me the unique opportunity to join straight from university at only 21 years of age. I became a director at 24 and I am now responsible for running the department that ensures young people play a central role in Expo 2020. Expo truly empowers youth and enables people from around the world to progress in ways they might not imagine are possible at their age.