DP World Showcases Job Opportunities at UAE Career Fair

Young Emirati nationals aspiring to pursue a career in trade and logistics will have access to more than 100 training and development opportunities at DP World’s pavilion during the 16th Careers UAE 2018 exhibition, which opened today in Dubai.

Roles cover multiple disciplines, including operations, engineering, commercial, planning and administration. Training and placement opportunities will be rolled out under a comprehensive five-point programme that will be showcased at the three-day event.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive officer, DP World, said: “We believe in bringing sustainable change to benefit all our stakeholders and future leaders will continue to drive our vision of leading world trade. This is why we place so much value in enabling young Emiratis to reach their full potential and to benefit from the experience and expertise of home-grown global companies like ourselves. They are the future flag bearers of Dubai and the UAE’s economic success and we’re proud to be able to contribute to their development.

“As the UAE continues to influence the global supply chain and as connectivity increases, we need to develop local talent to take the country forward. Through our training and orientation programmes, we will help develop young people who can manage leadership roles.”

DP World, UAE region trains and develops graduates in different parts of its business through a range of specific programmes such as the Ruwad Training Programme, Tumoohi Programme, Ta’heel Sponsorship Programme, Nautical Science Programme, Bedaya Summer Programme and its Internship & Work Placement Programme.

The Ruwad Training Programme is aimed at Emiratis with less than two years’ work experience and with diverse educational backgrounds, from those without high school certification to those with a master’s degree.

The Tumoohi Programme, run by Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), offers young Emirati graduates an opportunity to develop their skills and gain experience by working on projects in the Jafza business community and beyond. It provides mentoring from highly experienced professionals in the industry, practical experience, business training, problem-solving and other soft skills.

The Ta’heel Sponsorship Programme supports the training of eligible students in IT, engineering, business management, and health, safety and environment, supplemented with stipends and work experience, leading to job placements in the company.

The Nautical Science Programme offers high school students an opportunity to pursue careers as Marine Pilots or in Vessel Traffic Management. Candidates are supported through full degree courses and work with DP World for specified periods.

The Bedaya Summer Programme is open to all UAE nationals in high school, college and university. This work experience programme includes monthly stipends and certificates upon completion.

The Internship and Work Placement Programme offers Emirati high school students work experience in a variety of business disciplines including human resource management, engineering, finance, supply chain and logistics.