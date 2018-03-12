The Dubai Mall Unveils Fashion Avenue

The Dubai Mall’s much-awaited expansion of the Fashion Avenue is now open, welcoming more than 150 luxury brands.

Connoisseurs of style will have a veritable showcase of exclusive concepts to choose from, delivered by the world’s leading luxury retailers at their flagship outlets, while many mark their Middle East debut at The Dubai Mall.

Guests can indulge in an array of exquisite culinary experiences and be pampered by the personalised luxury that awaits them with world-class retail services.

With inspired architecture and a sophisticated collection of art pieces from around the world, Fashion Avenue offers a distinct, five-star experience unmatched in the region.