Burj Khalifa Light Up for Galaxy S9 and S9+’s Debut

Start spreading the news: The Galaxy S9 and S9+ have finally arrived. To celebrate its latest flagship’s big debut, on March 2nd, Samsung organized an interactive Experience Zone designed for attendees to get hands-on with all that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have to offer. The event culminated with an immersive display at Burj Khalifa activated by Ms, Heesun Kim, Vice President Marketing Optimization Group, Samsung Electronics, Mr. Sungwan Myung, President of Samsung Middle East and North Africa Mr. Chung Lyong Lee, President at Samsung Gulf Electronics. The projection reflected the smartphones’ cutting-edge technology, with advanced camera and design features that help users create and savor every moment and experience.

“The Burj Khalifa is a stunning work of modern art and an unparalleled feat of engineering – so it is only fitting that we would choose this iconic building to help us launch an iconic device like the Galaxy S9,” said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT and Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Electronics Gulf. “Designing and creating the Galaxy S series required a combination of industry-leading innovation with superior talent and ingenuity. These same ingredients went into the construction of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building and an emblem of the bustling metropolis of Dubai. We take great pride in showcasing the latest addition to the Galaxy family on a landmark of such stature.”