Winter in Dubai More Attractive with ‘My Emirates Pass’ Offers

Emirates is extending its popular My Emirates Pass programme to customers visiting Dubai this winter season. The programme gives Emirates customers exclusive offers and discounts across the city by turning the Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card.

Those flying to or through Dubai between 1 January and 31 March 2018 can take advantage of a range of offers at some of Dubai’s best known hotspots by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass* and a valid form of identification.

My Emirates Pass has also expanded the programme with more partners – customers can now enjoy special discounts at over 250 world class restaurants and hotel dining outlets in Dubai. Exclusive offers are also available on a range of leisure activities including visits to championship golf courses, thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please click here.

“Dubai is one of the world’s most vibrant cities, with a diverse range of experiences to suit everyone and keep travellers returning time and time again. This year, we’ve doubled the number of partners in the My Emirates Pass programme to give our customers more options and even better value on their visit. Whether it’s your first time in Dubai or a return trip, there is always something new to explore,” says Mohammad Al Hashimi, Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, Emirates airline.

With temperatures hovering between 20-25 degrees in the winter months, Dubai provides a great escape for visitors. Its year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings offers something for the whole family. Visitors to Dubai can use My Emirates Pass to enjoy some of the city’s must-see places like Global Village – multi-cultural festival park and shopping destination – as well as theme parks such as Wild Wadi Waterpark and IMG World of Adventures.

Emirates’ hub in Dubai provides direct connections to over 150 cities in 80 countries. The airline offers excellent onboard service from an international cabin crew who come from 135 nationalities and speak over 60 languages. With lie-flat beds in Business Class, the largest in-seat screens in the world in Economy Class at 13.3 inches and up to 3,000 channels of on-demand entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, Emirates provides quality products and value for money.

Those travelling with children can take advantage of the extensive family offering from priority boarding across all airports to special kid’s meals, dedicated children’s entertainment on ice and exclusive toys and Lonely Planet Kids activity bags on board. Emirates is the only airline to operate an all Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet, further elevating the passenger experience on board through a modern, state-of-the-art wide-body fleet.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions for this offer, visit www.emirates.com.