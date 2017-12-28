New Year Festivities to Light Up Yas Island

Yas Island, the UAE’s premier entertainment destination, is all set to ring in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display at du Forum’s ‘Winterland Carnival’, along with Katy Perry’s highly anticipated live concert – presented by du Live! and FLASH Entertainment. Slated to be an incredible show with its glittering stage and eclectic edge, the Grammy-nominated singer’s New Year’s Eve performance will be the pinnacle of winter festivities taking place on the island. Also performing on the Saturday night is Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer and global superstar Akon, who will take to the stage at Mad on Yas Island for an unforgettable show.

“New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration for all, which is why we want our visitors- together with their families and friends – to usher in 2018 with the most excitement and fun possible. Only on Yas Island can visitors enjoy family-friendly festivities, in addition to a spectacular fireworks display and a world-class show of entertainment courtesy of pop-sensation Katy Perry….truly no greater way to celebrate this time of year!” said Gerardo Llanes, Executive Director, Destination Management, Yas Island.

In addition to a night to remember, Katy Perry concertgoers can also avail a host of deals including special offers on entry to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and exclusive dining rates at Cipriani – Yas Marina’s stylish Italian restaurant.

Families on the island will enjoy a dose of festive cheer at the enchanting ‘Winterland Carnival’, hosted by du Forum. Open from 2:00-10:00 pm every day and free to attend for all ages, the carnival will stay open until 12:30 am New Year’s Eve to play host to a fireworks display. Kicking off at the stroke of midnight, the stunning fireworks show will be best viewed from the du Forum and Yas Marina. The carnival features family-friendly attractions like a dedicated snow park with an ice slide, snowball fights, snowmen, a magical forest, a festive miniature train, and fun games, such as ‘Coconut Shy’. Families can also sample delectable dishes from the various food trucks or visit the beverage zone for refreshments. Those looking for unique local crafts can also visit the carnival’s seasonal market.

Continuing winter celebrations into the New Year, is Ferrari World Abu Dhabi with its annual ‘Winterfest’. The festival that will go on until January 6, allowing visitors to be transported to the North Pole with Bjorn the Polar Bear, or see them enjoy the giant snow slide, and end the day with an ice- skating show featuring seven award-winning international skaters.