Carpet & Art Oasis 2018 Opens

The 23rd Carpet & Art Oasis 2018, which is organized this year under the theme “A Fabric of Innovation” will run from 26th December 2017 to 15th January 2018 at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), Sheikh Saeed Halls 2 & 3 as part of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2018.

Present in the event was a number of senior directors from Dubai Customs and (DSF), plus traders and businessmen. The total space of the exhibition is 8,000 m2 compared to 6,000 m2 and the number of carpets rose to 200,000 pieces compared to 180,000 pieces last year. There will be 90 stands to showcase the carpets 80% of which are hand-made.

Director of Dubai Customs toured the exhibition and viewed the exquisite offerings for this year’s edition. He thanked those in charge of organizing the event and the participating traders and companies.

Commenting on the event, Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) said: “As a national leading growth facilitator, PCFC works hard to sustain DSF’s success by organizing the Carpet & Art Oasis annually. The 23rd edition is a reflection of how far the exhibition went since its first launch in 1996. People from all around the world flock to the exhibition every year, which has helped in boosting the retail industry and economic growth in Dubai. The emirate is gaining more and more importance thanks to the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai”.

Director of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said: “The Carpet & Art Oasis now draws thousands of tourists to Dubai. The event is a main attraction at DSF, especially for rug lovers who flock every year to the exhibition. We provide traders and companies with the best services to facilitate their business by reducing the cost of their transactions and save their time. This attracts more businesses to the emirate which is becoming a world trade and tourism hub”.

“There’s nothing like this in the world and there’s no other place that brings such a large variety of handmade carpets under one roof,” said Abdul Rahman Eisa, Chairman of the Carpet Oasis’ Steering Committee. “The pieces displayed here are mostly brought from famous countries along the Silk Road. Turkmenistan, Morocco and Uzbekistan as well as regular participant countries like India Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Kashmir are among the exhibitors. This year we have a dedicated stand to showcase local carpet offering for the first time”.

Last year’s edition of the Carpet Oasis saw sales of AED 62m and around 10,000 visitors.