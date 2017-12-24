Shop & Win Prizes Worth Over AED 1 Million

Dubai Shopping Mall Group’s popular ’Shop & Win’ promotion to begin on 26th December Cash prizes and Dubai experience vouchers up for grabs

Shopping this season is set to get even more rewarding with the start of Dubai Shopping Festival, as malls across the emirate roll out retail promotions, offering fabulous prizes and deals.

The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), with the support of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), will begin the Dubai Shopping Festive with their ‘Shop & Win’ promotion, offering shoppers the chance to win Dh 1Million worth of cash prizes and Dubai Experience vouchers during the upcoming festive season celebrations.

Dubai Shopping Mall Group’s promotion is an opportunity to shop and win Dhs 1 million in prizes at participating malls. For every Dhs 200 spent at a participating mall, customers are entitled to participate in the weekly raffle draw. The most sought after ‘Shop & Win’ promotion entails the biggest prizes to be won this DSF season, with total cash prizes worth Dhs 720,000.

Running during DSF from December 26 until 27th January 2018, the four weekly draws will be held at the Global Village Main Stage on 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th January. The draws will be telecasted live on Sama Dubai.

The popular DSMG promotion titled ‘Shop & Win’ will culminate with prizes being offered through the duration. There will be an array of prizes to be won for lucky shoppers, including cash prizes – one Dhs 100,000, one Dhs 50,000 and three Dhs10,000 up for grabs every week.

This edition, DSMG has included experiential prizes into the mix to cater the families. The Dubai Experience Vouchers consists of a 1 Night 2 Days Stay with Breakfast at 4 Star Hotel, Dubai Entertainment vouchers for a couple and 2 children below 10 years, Dinner Vouchers, Water Canal Dhow Cruise and Desert Safari.

Mr. Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, commented: “This year the Dubai Shopping Malls Group Mega Raffle has been carefully conceived to offer the right mix of winning opportunities and to elevate the shopping experience. With a legacy of 23 years, we have witnessed DSF grow rapidly since its inception and is now a global attraction. This is evident with the increase in number of visitors and sales at our participating malls. Keeping in line with DSMG’s commitment towards organizing community specific activities, our promotions are designed to deliver maximum value to all our stakeholders.”

Saeed Mohammad Measam Al Falasi, Executive Director, Retail and Strategic Alliances, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to further develop Dubai’s retail sector, we have been closely linked with Dubai Shopping Malls Group for many years now. We are therefore pleased to see our partnership with DSMG grow year after year, as it has always brought forth innovative offerings that help enrich the shopping experience. The latest ‘Shop & Win’ promotion of DSMG is no different. It is an exciting promotional campaign that will not only boost retail sales during the shopping festival period but also strengthen Dubai’s position as an internationally renowned shopping destination.”

Shoppers can go on a shopping spree and enjoy great rewards at the participating malls which include Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Mulla Plaza, Bin Sougat Centre, Burjuman Centre, Century Mall, City Centre Al Barsha, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Shindaga, Karama Centre, Oasis Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Reef Mall, The Mall, Times Square Mall, Al Mizhar Mall, West Zone Mall-Mizhar, West Zone Mall-Al Khail Gate, Dar Wasl, Wasl Vita.