12-Hour Sale To Kick Start Dubai Shopping Festival

Majid Al Futtaim – the Middle East, Africa and Asia’s leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer, in partnership with Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment (DFRE), has announced it will host a 12-hour sale to kick of the 23rd edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The mega-sale is exclusive to Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls in Dubai: Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha.

Following the tremendous success of previous mega sales and in line with the Dubai retail calendar, participating retailers in each of the malls will offer deeply attractive discounts of up to 90% off until stocks run out.

Furthermore, during the 12-hour sale, from 12pm – 12 midnight, shoppers who spend AED200 can enter a draw to win a grand prize of AED50,000. The lucky winner will be announced on December 26th at midnight at City Centre Mirdif.

Extensively discounted items will be up-for-grabs for 12 hours only across participating retailers in fashion, jewellery, homeware and electronics. Shoppers are invited to not miss this incredible opportunity and take full advantage of the year’s best deals, as well as shopping before VAT is introduced on Jan 1, 2018.

The excitement of the 12-hour sale will continue all month long with spectacular entertainment, performances, and prizes to win as Majid Al Futtaim’s malls promises to create great moments, for everyone, everyday during the upcoming edition of Dubai Shopping festival.