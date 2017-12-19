Don’t Let Your Wallet Weigh You Down This Festive Season

Samsung Pay makes your holiday shopping trips easier and more streamlined so you can get all the gifts you’ll need without all the stress

The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s time to start shopping for gifts for the people you care about. Whether you love the bustle and excitement of a shopping mall during the festive season, or you look for any excuse to avoid the crowds and commotion, one thing is true: you’ll need to find something for everyone on your gift list during the next few weeks. There’s nothing quite like buying the perfect Christmas gift for each of your friends and family members — and seeing their faces light up when they open it is the cherry on top of a successful holiday shopping season. But before you can surprise your loved ones with gifts they’ll enjoy all year, you’ll have to go shopping during the busiest buying time of the year.

Luckily, Samsung has come up with the ideal solution to make your shopping trips easier and more enjoyable. Samsung Pay, the mobile wallet of tomorrow, became available in the UAE earlier this year and it’s making digital money the preferred payment method for people all over the country. Samsung Pay is a mobile wallet service that lets you carry your credit, debit, gift, and membership cards on your devices so all you have to do is tap to check out. Accepted at millions of places and supported by more than a thousand banks and credit unions globally, Samsung Pay maximizes convenience and security in a digital world, enabling you to make the most of your holiday shopping trips by using cashless transactions everywhere you go.

For people who love holiday shopping and relish in the festive spirit of browsing and buying gifts, Samsung Pay eliminates the need to carry a purse or wallet, giving you more free hands for shopping bags. Or, for those who go shopping with a game plane to get in and out of the mall as quickly as possible, Samsung Pay keeps you from fumbling with cash in the checkout line and makes your transactions as quick and painless as possible. No matter what kind of holiday shopper you are, Samsung Pay helps make your experience easy and stress-free so you can spend less time digging through your purse or wallet at the cash register.

Using Samsung Pay is as simple as downloading the app, adding your cards, and making a payment. After installing the Samsung Pay app, the one-time setup process consists of registering your fingerprint and choosing a PIN if you haven’t already; then scanning your credit or debit cards using the camera, confirming the auto-filled information, authenticating your identity using your preferred verification method, and digitally entering your signature to complete. From there, you can make payments at almost any location where you can use a credit or debit card: just open Samsung Pay, swipe to the desired card, verify and authenticate the purchase using your finger print or PIN, and complete the transaction by holding your device to the payment terminal.

With Samsung Pay, shopping for the holidays is simpler than ever. Between searching for the perfect gift for that particularly difficult person on your list, or finding the gifts at the mall that you’ve had in mind for weeks, you’ve got enough to worry about when it comes to gift giving this festive season – so let Samsung Pay streamline your shopping agenda with a quicker, easier, and more secure payment method available in the palm of your hand. Leave your wallet at home and conquer your gift list this year with help from the most accepted mobile payment service in the world.