Bay Square to Celebrate New Year with Festive Fun Activities

Guests can enjoy New Year market, jazz performances, entertainment acts, and a movie under the stars
Bay Square, Business Bay by Dubai Properties is set to ring in the new year with a variety of exciting activities for everyone to enjoy. Guests will have the opportunity to welcome 2018 in a festive winter ambience replete with a New Year market, a jazz band, a DJ, a line-up of entertainment acts, and a movie under the stars.
From 28 to 31 December, a New Year market will sell a unique selection of crafts, perfect for the gifting season. Wooden kiosks, will line-up Bay Square, adding to the winter feel and festive ambience.
On 31 December, an exciting line up of events kick off the celebrations at Bay Square. Guests can discover their artistic side at fun crafts workshops; whether it is making a dream catcher, paper fireworks or moon-sighting binoculars, there is no better way to sign off the year than by learning a new craft.
Celebrations will continue through the day with captivating performances by a mirror man, a mime artist, and stilt walkers for kids and grown-ups to enjoy, while a DJ and a jazz band will entertain the guests into the early hours of 2018.
As the evening sets in, movie fans can cosy up at Bay Square with the aptly themed comedy New Year’s Eve that tells the story of several New Yorkers whose lives get intertwined over the course of the last day of the year. The star-studded cast and romantic plot will set the perfect mood for a night out with friends and family.
Schedule of Activities
|Activity
|Date
|Time
|New Year Market
|28-30 December 2017
31 December 2017
|3pm to 10pm
12 noon to 10pm
|Mirror Man
Mime Artist
Stilt Walkers
|31 December 2017
|2pm to 1:20am
|Jazz Band
|31 December 2017
|2pm to 5:15pm
6pm to 8pm
|DJ
|30 December 2017
31 December 2017
|4pm to 10pm
2pm to 12 midnight
|New Year’s Eve Movie Screening
|31 December 2017
|8pm to 10:30pm
|
Dream Catcher Workshop
|31 December 2017
|2pm to 3pm
5pm to 6pm
8pm to 9pm
11pm to 12 midnight
|Paper Fireworks Workshop
|31 December 2017
|3pm to 4pm
6pm to 7pm
9pm to 10pm
12 midnight to 1am
|Moon-sighting Binoculars Workshop
|31 December 2017
|4pm to 5pm
7pm to 8pm
10pm to 11pm