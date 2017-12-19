Bay Square to Celebrate New Year with Festive Fun Activities

Guests can enjoy New Year market, jazz performances, entertainment acts, and a movie under the stars

Bay Square, Business Bay by Dubai Properties is set to ring in the new year with a variety of exciting activities for everyone to enjoy. Guests will have the opportunity to welcome 2018 in a festive winter ambience replete with a New Year market, a jazz band, a DJ, a line-up of entertainment acts, and a movie under the stars.

From 28 to 31 December, a New Year market will sell a unique selection of crafts, perfect for the gifting season. Wooden kiosks, will line-up Bay Square, adding to the winter feel and festive ambience.

On 31 December, an exciting line up of events kick off the celebrations at Bay Square. Guests can discover their artistic side at fun crafts workshops; whether it is making a dream catcher, paper fireworks or moon-sighting binoculars, there is no better way to sign off the year than by learning a new craft.

Celebrations will continue through the day with captivating performances by a mirror man, a mime artist, and stilt walkers for kids and grown-ups to enjoy, while a DJ and a jazz band will entertain the guests into the early hours of 2018.

As the evening sets in, movie fans can cosy up at Bay Square with the aptly themed comedy New Year’s Eve that tells the story of several New Yorkers whose lives get intertwined over the course of the last day of the year. The star-studded cast and romantic plot will set the perfect mood for a night out with friends and family.

Schedule of Activities