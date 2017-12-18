Thousands of Digital Deals To Roll Out on Digital Day

Save up to 80% on over 5,000 apps, games, movies, eBooks, and more

The second annual Digital Day will take place on Friday, December 29, offering the biggest savings of the year on digital content across Amazon. Customers will be able to access more than 5,000 deals over eight categories including movies, TV shows, mobile games, apps, eBooks, and more at amazon.com/digitalday.

Last year on Digital Day, Amazon customers ordered hundreds of thousands of items with record-breaking sales across digital apps, games, and comics.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the Amazon Digital Day deals:

Save 60% off Wonder Woman on Amazon Video

$10 Amazon.com credit when you subscribe to HBO NOW on Amazon

Save 25% off $49.99 Lapis bundle for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Save 50% off all in-game items for Marvel Puzzle Quest

Save up to 80% off in-game items for Playrix games

Save up to 75% off ROBLOX New Year’s Eve themed wearables

Save up to 33% off video games like Sonic Forces, Civilization VI, NBA 2K 18, and WWE 2K18

Save up to 75% off on Kindle best-selling books, including titles such as The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, The Silent Corner, and Modern Romance

Save up to 80% off best-selling Marvel graphic novels like Civil War II, House of M, World War Hulk, and Star Wars

Three free audiobooks when you sign up for an Audible trial

25% or more off PC software like Rosetta Stone and Adobe Creative Cloud Photography

First 3 months free in Daily Burn streaming workouts

Customers can visit amazon.com/digitalday to sign up to receive notifications when the deals begin, or follow #DigitalDay for updates. Customers may also shop Digital Day deals using the Amazon App and the Amazon Appstore (to download, visit amazon.com/mobileapps or amazon.com/androidapp from your mobile browser). As a preview of the sale, some deals will be available starting as early as December 26, with the biggest savings launching at 12:00 am ET time on December 29.