New Year Holiday For UAE’s Private Sector Announced

The government has announced Monday, January 1st, 2018, a public holiday for the UAE’s private sector.

In a circular issued today, Nasser Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, also extended his greetings on the occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and UAE citizens and residents.