Yas Island Transforms into Winter Wonderland this Festive Season

Yas Island, the UAE’s premier entertainment destination, is transforming into a magical winter wonderland this festive season to offer visitors a slew of fan-favourite events, activities and special offers from December 8 2017 to January 6 2018. The month-long island-wide festivities include: the ‘Festive Season’ at Yas Mall; ‘Let It Snow’ at Yas Marina; ‘Winterfest’ at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi; and the ‘Winterland Carnival’ at the du Forum— all leading up to Katy Perry’s highly anticipated New Year’s Eve performance at the du Arena. Spectacular firework displays are also in the works for du Forum carnival visitors and du Arena concertgoers on December 31 2017.

“No matter the time of year, there’s always something to do, see, taste and experience on Yas Island. This time of year is often hailed as one of the most magical times to visit, so we wanted to offer visitors of all ages with activities, carnivals and heart-warming events that they could enjoy whether they’re with family or friends. We invite everyone to celebrate the festive winter period and usher in the New Year with a positive spirit and much joy— only on Yas Island!” said Gerardo Llanes, Executive Director, Destination Management, Yas Island.

Shoppers can revel in the festivities at Yas Mall from December 14 to 25, as they walk among lush trees, visit the special gingerbread house, or shop the festive market. To the delight of children everywhere, Yas Mall will also have a festive grotto where the little ones can walk away with a joyous photograph memento. As part of Yas Mall’s contribution to the 2017 Year of Giving, all the proceeds from the pictures will go to ‘Make a Wish UAE’, a foundation that grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Following their traditional Tree Lighting ceremonies on December 8 and 9, Yas Marina’s ‘Let it Snow’ Festival, will run until December 16. Merry-makers of all ages can strike a pose with the jolly old man from the North Pole, who will be arriving by boat to kick off the festivities. Over the weekend of December 15 and 16, the promenade will host its large winter market with over 40 stalls offering a mix of unique and affordable gifts and crafts. Visitors can also enjoy action-packed snowball fights and build mini snowmen out of real snow, enjoy Elf Boat rides, and indulge in some gingerbread decoration,

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host its thrilling ‘Winterfest’ for the fifth year in a row. Taking place from December 15 to January 6, park visitors can enjoy an exciting and novel line-up of family-friendly activities. From Bjorn the Polar Bear to Elf School, or the gigantic snow slide to a spectacular ice-skating show featuring seven award-winning international skaters, to a colourful tree lighting ceremony — park-goers are in for a frosty and festive experience this winter.

The ‘Winterland Carnival’ at the du Forum is also back again to welcome the whole family from December 27 to 31. The venue will be transformed into a winter dreamland with a dedicated snow park featuring an ice slide, snowball fights, snowmen, a magical forest, a festive miniature train and fun games, like Coconut Shy. The Carnival will also host the popular food trucks and a beverage zone along with its own seasonal market featuring local crafts.

International acts are also slated to participate in Yas Island’s holiday cheer this year. With Daily Show Host Trevor Noah putting on what is sure-to-be a laughter-inducing show on Yas Island for the very first time with two shows on December 15 and 16 at the du Forum, as well as “Firework” singer Katy Perry kicking off 2018 with a bang this New Year’s Eve— Yas Island is without-a-doubt the place to be this winter season.

Visitors are encouraged to visit Yas Island’s website, www.yasisland.ae and share their favourite festive Yas Island moments, say more about their experience, and recommend those experiences on social media with the hashtag #OnlyOnYas.