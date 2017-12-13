New Year Holiday For Government Sector Announced

The official New Year holiday for the UAE’s Federal Ministries and their related entities has been announced as 1st January and 31st December, 2018, with official duty to resume on Tuesday, 2nd January.

The announcement was made today, Tuesday, in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR.

FAHR extended its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the country’s citizens and residents, on the occasion.