’Ejari’ Smart App Protects The Rights Of All Parties

Continuous promotion of the application stresses transparency in the real estate sector and enhanced user productivity

The ‘Ejari’ smart application developed by Dubai Land Department (DLD) protects the rights of all parties in the real estate sector including owners, tenants and property management companies.

Following new upgrades introduced by DLD, the application has gained an even higher level of efficiency in enhancing user productivity, reducing the cost and time required to complete lease registrations, and most importantly, consolidating transparency in Dubai’s real estate sector.

Mohamed Yahya, Deputy Executive Director of the Rental Affairs Sector at DLD, commented: “The “Ejari’ application has significantly increased the efficiency of the lease contract management process. It has also helped to reduce the cost of the procedures as well as the time required to complete them.”

Yahya added: “We look forward to seeing Dubai as the world’s premier destination for innovation, confidence and happiness. We will build a world-class real estate environment based on innovation and sustainability, making Dubai the happiest city with the help of our technology and smart services. We will employ all of our financial resources to support professionals in the real estate sector, which will mean that clients and customers are supported with the highest degree of professionalism and specialisation, and with the use of integrated property legislation that guarantees their full and fair rights with integrity and transparency.”

Yahya elaborated: “Tools such as ‘Ejari’ are at the heart of our vision, which is to establish trust among our customers and ensure their happiness in all their transactions with us, as well as in their lives, work and residence in Dubai, in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership.”

The ‘Ejari’ application is a tool that allows both landlords and tenants to manage maintenance contracts and create related paperwork. ‘Ejari’ allows property management companies to register and manage personnel and maintenance requests and contracts, and also classifies all companies registered in the system.

‘Ejari’ enhances the flexibility of various lease application management processes including creating, renewing and terminating leases. With continuous improvements based on the latest developments and the needs of both the market and customers, it is now possible for all parties to obtain instant information on the details of leasing operations.

One of the chief benefits of the application is that it can be used at any time and from anywhere in the world to issue approved rental contracts and payment receipts. Users also receive alerts and notifications of renewals and terminations. Legal proceedings are brought before the Rental Disputes Center (RDC) and all lease and tenant data is recorded in one place.

Through the documentation of contracts, the rights of owners, tenants and intermediaries are protected. Via ‘Ejari’, those interested in real estate can obtain statistical reports on the real estate market, verify the ownership of rental properties, and obtain a list of DLD approved real estate companies.