2018’s Color of The Year Associated with Riches

Are you ready to get richer in 2018?

We don’t have a secret formula, but would like to let you know that the newly revealed Color of the Year 2018 can set your mindset on the right path.

Color management company Pantone Color Institute unveiled its selection for Color of the Year for 2018, and it’s an enchanting choice: a deep purple called Ultra Violet. Pantone says it chose this color because it conveys “originality and ingenuity, and is a distinctive and complex purple shade that fascinates and intrigues.”

The color purple has been associated with royalty, power and wealth for centuries. In fact, Queen Elizabeth I forbad anyone except close members of the royal family to wear it. Purple’s elite status stems from the rarity and cost of the dye originally used to produce it.

Intriguing indeed. And while we can easily imagine this shade being a hit on fashion catwalks, it will certainly receive mixed reviews when it comes to home decorating, due to its intensity.

Here it’s important to point out that these annual color selections are not a call to redecorate one’s home in the latest trendy hues. Few of us have the budget or wherewithal to redo our decor every year. Certainly, it will suddenly become easier to find furnishings and decorative accessories in that hue. So this means 2018 will be a good year to stock up on all things purple, if you love the color.