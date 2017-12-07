Emaar’s never-before spectacle to ’Light Up 2018’ in Downtown Dubai

A never-before spectacle awaits residents and visitors to the UAE this New Year’s Eve as Emaar prepares to host another edition of its gala celebration.

Emaar is celebrating the dawn of the New Year with its all-new ‘Light Up 2018’ spectacle in Downtown Dubai with festivities spanning Burj Khalifa, the global icon, and scintillating water-music performances at The Dubai Fountain.

The whole of Downtown Dubai will come alive to the celebrations that will have several surprises in store this year – unraveled only on New Year’s Eve to delight one and all!

The façade of Downtown Dubai’s iconic buildings will serve as the canvas for the spectacular show that is set to a specially choreographed music. The entire show is coordinated and produced by a team of world-class experts.

Celebrating the pride of the nation and the spirit of positivity that marks Dubai, #MyDubaiNewYear at Downtown Dubai also marks the coming together of several government and private sector entities joining hands with Emaar to deliver an evening of resplendence.

Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing, Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Health Authority, among other governmental entities, are supporting the event to offer a seamless experience for visitors.

Special viewing platforms will be set up across Burj Park, the primary venue of the event, as well as across Downtown Dubai. The public are invited to arrive early by 6pm and to use public transport; Dubai Metro will offer extended operating hours for their convenience.

The event will be broadcast live on televisions globally and beamed on big screens in Downtown Dubai. The experience can be watched online at www.mydubainewyear.com. A Twitter Live Stream can be viewed by following @MyDowntownDubai.

Lighting up the evening sky with #LightUp2018, Emaar is setting the stage for ushering in the New Year with a performance that will dazzle the world and put the global spotlight on the UAE and Dubai. For further details, please visit www.mydubainewyear.com.

• What: ‘Light Up 2018’ Downtown Dubai

• When: December 31, 2017

• Where: Downtown Dubai