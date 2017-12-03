Dubai Safari Gets Final Touches Ahead of Opening

Dubai Safari, home to the most diverse array of animals in the UAE, is set to open doors soon.

Spread over 119 hectares, the world-class wildlife park provides a safe and healthy environment for 2,500 animals representing more than 250 species native to the Middle East, Asia and Africa. A unique edutainment experience for visitors of all ages and nationalities, the park aims to raise awareness about wildlife welfare and conservation through best practices and research.

“The UAE community has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Dubai Safari, and now just a few weeks ahead of the park’s launch, we are looking forward to finally sharing this experience with the public and welcoming guests from around the world to celebrate wildlife diversity. The opportunity to come closer to wildlife through four dedicated villages, and a wide mix of educational and immersive activities, promise to make Dubai Safari a must-visit destination in the UAE,” said Khalid Al Suwaidi, Director of Leisure Facilities, Dubai Safari.

Located in Al Warqa 5 district across Dubai’s Dragon Mart off the Dubai-Hatta Highway, Dubai Safari expects to welcome over 10,000 visitors daily.

An all-access package will cost AED 30 for children and AED 85 for adults while entry to the villages excluding Safari Village is priced at AED 20 for children and AED 50 for adults. Children under three, elderly above 60 and people of determination will be given free access to the park.