Private Corporate Yacht Parties Dominated 2017 F1 Abu Dhabi Race Weekend

The culmination of the final F1 Grand Prix for 2017 saw a whooping win by the Mercedes securing the first two pole positions.

The end of the race was just the beginning to the most famous after parties that lasted till dawn with major artists like Calvin Harris, J. Cole, Mumford and Sons and Pink taking over the main concert area. Whilst on the background had luxury yachts having their own corporate hospitality events for guests from all over the world.

Xclusive Yachts was pleased to host Martin Brundle who took his time off the main race arena to address the guests on board. The interactive Q&A session lasted for an hour with questions ranging from having female F1 drivers to the next rising stars in the field. With his witty and cool temperament, Martin was able to pull the crowd which made the session extend to an hour.

Saturday night saw ‘Trampoline Rapper’ Tinie Tempah and his undeniably talented DJ Charlesy performing his hit songs including Pass Out, Written in the Stars, Girls Like and others.

The concluding day saw a live performance of the once winner of ‘Strictly Come Dancing, and who is best known today as the judge of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, Alesha Dixon. Alesha looked stunning in a coral Mark Fast dress for her private performance on Xclusive Yachts at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the performance she did a quick change into a black and white Mistress Rocks dress to party with the private guests and her boyfriend Aziza Ononye.

The yacht hosted around 200 VIP guests at a prime location overlooking the F1 racetrack and the Viceroy Hotel.

Xclusive Yachts host private F1 events at both Monaco and Abu Dhabi with amazing trackside view and surprise celebrity guest appearances.