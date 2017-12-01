Fitbit Smartwatch Debuts in UAE

Fitbit smartwatch debuts with personal guidance, on-device workouts, relative SpO2 sensor, industry-leading GPS, swim tracking, on-board music and up to 5-days battery life

Fitbit, a leading global wearables brand, has launched its first smartwatch – Fitbit Ionic™ in the UAE. (Full range of Fitbit products available online here) A health and fitness first platform, Ionic offers a highly personal experience.

Ionic builds on Fitbit’s health and fitness expertise with a new relative peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, making it possible to track deeper health insights like sleep apnea in the future, industry-leading GPS tracking, on-device dynamic workouts, improved heart rate tracking, and water resistance up to 50 meters. Smart features like on-board music, smart notifications, and a variety of popular apps and clock faces available in the Fitbit App Gallery.

Ionic incorporates a five-day battery life, automatic activity and sleep tracking, and cross-platform compatibility. The Fitbit app software development kit (SDK) is open to developers.

“Ten years ago, Fitbit pioneered the wearables category with the introduction of its first health and fitness tracker. Since then, we have become the leading global wearables brand, setting the pace of innovation in the category and establishing the largest social fitness network that helps millions of people around the world be healthier,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. “With Ionic, we will deliver what consumers have not yet seen in a smartwatch – a health and fitness first platform that combines the power of personal and deeper insights with our most advanced technology to date, unlocking opportunities for unprecedented health tracking capabilities in the future.”

Everything you need, all in one platform

From beginners to experienced athletes, Fitbit’s most advanced device to date offers personal, actionable guidance to motivate you to reach your goals – all while keeping you connected with apps and notifications, no matter what smartphone you have.

· Personal trainer with Fitbit Coach App: Access workouts or listen to expert-designed running and walking Audio Coaching sessions to increase endurance, speed and form on your schedule.[i]

· Running companion: Automatically track your run with the new Run Detect feature on Ionic that kicks-in GPS tracking – just step out the door and go; see real-time pace and distance; auto-pause to grab some water or take a breather and automatically resume when you start running.

· New swim exercise mode: With water resistance up to 50 meters, use Ionic in any body of water and see your real-time laps, exercise duration and calories burned for pool swims.

· Industry-leading GPS: The unique design and integrated antenna inside Ionic provide a stronger connection to GPS and GLONASS satellites, delivering industry-leading GPS performance. Leave your phone behind and see pace and distance right on your wrist, as well as record elevation climbed, split times, and a map of your walk, run or ride in the Fitbit app.

· Improved heart rate technology: Ionic has enhanced PurePulse® heart rate tracking with greater accuracy during exercises like cycling, intervals and running; better measure calorie burn, see real-time heart rate zones to optimise intensity, and track resting heart rate 24/7.

· New sensor technology: The introduction of a relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels opens the potential for tracking important new indicators about your health, such as sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation.

· Motivation through music: Leave your phone at home and find the motivation to jumpstart your workout by storing and playing more than 300 songs on device (2.5 GB of storage), or downloading and listening to your favorite podcasts. Connect Ionic to the new Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones, or any Bluetooth device of your choosing.

· Smart notifications you need most: With extended smartphone notifications, receive call, text and calendar alerts, as well as notifications from apps on your smartphone like Facebook, Gmail, Instagram, Slack, Snapchat and more.

· Multi-day battery life: With five-day battery life on a single charge (10 hours with GPS or playing music), Ionic will outlast any activity you do during the day and still track your sleep all night.[ii]

In addition to these new features, Ionic has everything you love about Fitbit – automatically track your steps, calories, floors climbed and sleep stages, see your cardio fitness level (estimated VO2 Max), maintain moments of calm and more.

Make Ionic your own

Ionic runs on Fitbit OS, the company’s new operating system for smartwatches that will be regularly updated to add new user experiences. This includes the launch of the Fitbit App Gallery, where you can select the apps and clock faces that appeal to you so you’re always armed with the information you want most, in a way that reflects your own personal needs and style.

The App Gallery offers a range of health and fitness apps from Fitbit like Exercise, Fitbit Coach, Relax, Timer and more, as well as popular apps that are designed to make life easier and for convenience when you’re on the go. Each app is designed specifically for Ionic so you don’t have to download an accompanying mobile app or have your smartphone nearby.

Fitbit’s strongest and lightest GPS watch

As Fitbit’s first device designed fully in-house, Ionic features new processes and materials that improve weight, fit, durability, breathability and daily wear – resulting in an extremely lightweight, ergonomic design comfortable enough to wear all day and night.

· Our most advanced design: Utilising nano-molding technology, the unibody watchcase allows it to double as the Bluetooth and GPS antenna. This construction creates a stronger GPS signal that works in busy cities or on remote trails.

· Built to last: Ionic is built to be more durable with new materials, new bands and more extensive testing than ever before.

· Easy to read display: A colour, spherical glass touchscreen with crisp graphics and amplified brightness of up to 1,000 nits lets you read your stats wherever you are – in bright sunlight or a low-lit room.

Pricing and availability of colours, styles

Fitbit Ionic is available at Virgin Megastore, Sharaf DG and Sun & Sand Sports for AED 1399 and online at amazon.com. in three stylish colour combinations inspired by elevating everyday neutrals that fit seamlessly into your life: silver gray tracker and clasp with blue gray band, smoke gray tracker and clasp with charcoal band, or burnt orange tracker and clasp with slate blue band.