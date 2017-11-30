UAE National Day Update on Expo 2020 Dubai

On the occasion of the 46th UAE National Day celebrations, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, has compiled a series of reports regarding the achievements of the state over the past year. In part nineteen, it reported on the work in progress to ensure that EXPO 2020 will be a global success.

On 15th January, 2017, Expo 2020 Dubai delivered the first public roll-out of its US$100 million Expo Live programme to help fund, accelerate and promote creative projects that will improve lives.

On 30th January, 2017, it was announced that 47 construction contracts worth AED11 billion (US$3.0 billion) will be awarded during 2017 as preparations for the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia continue to gather pace.

A further 98 non-construction contracts totalling more than AED360 million (US$98 million) will also be awarded before the end of the year.

On 15th February, 2017, SAP, a global leader in innovative software solutions, became Expo 2020 Dubai’s first international Premier Partner. It will support the delivery of personalised experiences to millions of visitors from around the world.

On 22nd February, 2017, Expo 2020 Dubai launched a search for producers of authentic Emirati and regional products, including dates, Arabian coffee and sweets, chocolate and spices. These will form part of the welcome offered to Expo’s millions of visitors from around the world.

On 26th February, 2017, France, which gave the world one of the most enduring symbols of World Expos, the Eiffel Tower, confirmed its commitment to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai.

On 5th March, 2017, A delegation from Expo 2020 Dubai carried out a GCC Roadshow to discuss with business leaders how their companies can maximise opportunities from the first World Expo in the Arab world.

On 20th March, 2017, The Netherlands announced that it will take part in Expo 2020 Dubai.

On 20th March, 2017, Representatives of Expo 2020 Dubai continued to tour European countries to promote the opportunities afforded by the Expo.

On 9th April, 2017, It was announced that manufacturers of Arabic perfumes, essential oils and other fragrances from across the GCC will have a unique global platform to showcase their talents by producing unique scents for Expo 2020 Dubai.

On 24th April, 2017, New Zealand Minister for Economic Development, Simon Bridges formally announced the country’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

On 1st May, 2017, the Japanese Cabinet approved Japan’s official participation in Expo 2020.

On 11th May, 2017, Kazakhstan confirmed it will participate in Expo 2020 Dubai. The announcement came just weeks before the Central Asian nation hosted its own Expo in the capital, Astana.

On 15th August, 2017, From custom caps and cufflinks to tailor-made towels and teapots: Expo 2020 Dubai announced that it is looking for manufacturers in the Gulf for two important merchandising categories: apparel and homeware.

On 20th September, 2017, the lasting benefits of working with Expo 2020 Dubai were outlined at a gathering of more than 1,000 delegates from 110 countries at the World Chambers Congress in Australia.

On 4th October, 2017, the UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox MP, announced that Britain wanted its pavilion to be in the “Opportunity” themed district of Expo 2020 Dubai, saying that Dubai is on track to host an “incredible experience for millions”.

12th October, 2017, A high-level delegation from Luxembourg – including high-ranking members of its Royal Family –visited Dubai to meet Expo 2020 organisers and the business community, as part of plans to maximise its EUR25 million (AED108 million) investment in the Expo.

19th October, 2017, the BNC Network, the largest and most comprehensive project research and intelligence provider in the Middle East and North Africa region, reported that the combined value of the Expo 2020-related development projects has touched US$33 billion (AED121 billion), as the UAE begins the three-year countdown for the six-month-long event.

On 23rd October, 2017, Expo 2020 Dubai’s Expo Live programme’s Innovation Challenge Programme (ICP) was announced, urging those who have creative ideas to fix the world or approaches to one of society’s most pressing problems to sign up to the first round of the challenge.

On 25th October, 2017, Twenty-nine countries signed official participation contracts at the International Participants Meeting, IPM, of Expo 2020 Dubai – a step described by organisers as an “incredible milestone.”

The signatories, who included Switzerland, Oman and Bahrain, are among more than 150 countries that have already confirmed their intent to take part.

On 1st November, 2017, Emirates Airlines unveiled the first aircraft in its fleet with new livery dedicated to Expo 2020 Dubai. The design was installed on A6-EPK, an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, at the Emirates Engineering hangar.

On 2nd November, 2017, Expo 2020 Dubai announced that it will work with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, to promote entrepreneurship and investment around the world to help realise the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

On 6th November, 2017, The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, announced that it will showcase the power of nations working together when it hosts its own pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.