Top City Destinations for UAE National Day Weekend

A hotel hotel price comparison website reveals that international hotel bookings are up by 35% compared to domestic bookings for UAE National Day Weekend, according to recent data analysis.

The most popular international destinations for the holiday weekend include Muscat, Mecca, London, Medina and Istanbul. As well as being the most sought-after destination Muscat is also the most expensive, with a hotel room costing travellers an average of USD 303 (AED 1,100) per night. Mecca and Medina offer more affordable accommodation, with rates sitting at USD 198 (AED 693) and USD 162 (AED 594) per night respectively, while London and Istanbul have the cheapest rates on offer, USD 142 (AED 521) and USD 48 (AED 176) per night.

Amer Alhalabi, Regional Manager MENA, HotelsCombined said: “The UAE local or expat population love to take advantage of long weekends or holiday breaks. Their target destinations are always planned on the basis of offers or air fare. Be it a domestic or regional holiday arrangement, planning and booking of these trips are usually done in advance to secure availability and good prices. Depending on demand, hotels normally increase their rates especially during peak seasons. Therefore, there’s always a variation in prices that makes the decision process longer thus inducing guests to book from their desktop rather than mobile.”

HotelsCombined also analysed the top international hotels for the UAE National Day Weekend, looking at bookings from 30th November to 3rd December 2017. Al Areen Hotel Appartment in Oman is the most popular, while Golden Tulip Resort Dibba and Hormuz Grand Muscat ranked 2nd and 3rd. Other in-demand hotels by UAE travellers include Le Metropole Hotel Alexandria, Al Marwa Rayhaan by Rotana-Makkah and Shaza Al Madina.

Travellers staying within UAE for the holiday weekend are heading in droves to Dubai, followed by Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Hotels are charging visitors the most in Ras Al Khaimah with rates sitting at USD 257 (AED 943) on average per night – nearly double the price of hotels in Dubai where it will cost travellers USD 134 (AED 492) on average for a hotel room.

Popular UAE hotels next weekend include Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah at the top of the list, followed by Golden Tulip Khatt Springs Resort & Spa and Jood Palace Hotel Dubai.