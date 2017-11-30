Global Village Extends Opening Hours during UAE National Day Wekend

During the UAE National Day weekend, Global Village will extend its operating hours. There will be various exciting activities for guests to enjoy and celebrate at the park.

Global Village will remain open from 4pm until 2am, Friday to Tuesday (December 1 to 5).

A series of top of the line celebrations, special events and cultural entertainment will commemorate the 46th UAE National Day at Global Village. These include the world premiere and epic performance of ‘Belad Alkhair’, which sings about the love of the homeland and is one of the largest theater productions in the history of the Global Village.

On Saturday, December 2, guests at Global Village will see the Parade of the World, which will showcase the cultures at the park with with more than 300 performers from tens of nationalities coming together and with special participation of multiple cultural Emirati groups.