Celebrate UAE National Day at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Shopping Malls

Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls in the UAE will spread the Spirit of the Union as the 46th UAE National Day draws near. The nine malls are set to host cultural events showcasing the UAE’s proud and rich heritage, in addition to interactive family activities, creative showcases which celebrate the nation and live music performances by regional stars.

From November 25 to December 3, Mall of the Emirates and City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha in Dubai; and City Centres Ajman, Fujairah and Sharjah in the Northern Emirates will be transformed with stunning National Day décor and each host specially curated schedules of live entertainment and performances, traditional hospitality and winning opportunities. Each of the malls will display a grand flag themed décor of light curtains throughout key areas transforming its exterior and interior into a National Day spectacle. Get ready for lots of lights!

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director for Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Shopping Malls (UAE, Bahrain & Oman) said, “UAE National Day is a wonderful time to spend special moments with the family and friends, and reflect upon the great achievements of the nation.

We invite everyone to enjoy the array of entertainment, activities and hospitality at each of Majid Al Futtaim’s malls in the UAE as we celebrate the Spirit of the Union.’

Highlights of each mall’s National Day activities are:

Mall of the Emirates

On December 1, in partnership with DFRE, music star Waleed Al Shami will take the stage to perform a medley of his hits! Stay tuned to the mall’s social media pages for more information.

From November 25 – December 3, the mall invites guests to express their love for the nation at the ‘One Heart, One Nation’ feature. Customers will be asked to write their own unique message to the UAE, be photographed with the message, and then added to a digital mosaic screen. They can then share their picture on their social media channels.

On December 2 and 3, Mall of the Emirates will host a stunning bespoke production. The exclusive performance is inspired by five famous Arabic quotes and will create captivating visuals concluding with a spectacular aerial show. Don’t miss this creative representation of the Spirit of the Union!

City Centre Mirdif

On December 1 the first Emirati woman to reach the finals in Arabs Got Talent, Shamma Hamdan, will perform live at City Centre Mirdif! Check out the mall’s social media pages for updates on this exciting music performance.

At City Centre Mirdif, from November 27 – December 3, 4pm – 10pm, The Desert Tales, a live magical modern show produced will reflect the traditional UAE through time, from Desert Wanders, Oil Discovery, Pearl Fishing, Dubai’s Growth and the finale in a Souk. The mall’s Central Galleria will come alive with the Live Souk show – an explosion of colour, music, dance and incredible costumes. A not to be missed theatrical expression of the UAE’s key historical moments!

Then from December 1 – 3, City Centre Mirdif visitors will have the opportunity to donate to the Red Crescent. By gifting money customers will receive a tile to place to create a mosaic of HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This is a wonderful way to give back to a local cause while being part of a creative representation of the country-wide initiative, the Year of Giving. Additionally, a live string art performance will create a photo of HH Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

City Centre Deira

From November 27 – December 3, City Centre Deira will challenge visitors who have shopped for AED300 at any store to play a National Day themed game. Each customer will receive a token to play a puzzle on an interactive screen, whereby players must master seven puzzles each representing one of the Emirates. If successful, the player will take home a unique gift of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s famous hand gesture, and a caricature artist will be drawing fun pictures of customers faces in Khaliji outfits. Once complete the puzzle will showcase the UAE in all its glory. What’s more visitors can enjoy the mall’s roaming entertainment composed of stilt walkers, musicals, jugglers, mascots and circus performers.

City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha

From November 23 – December 3, City Centre Me’aisem’s The Backyard pop up will transform into a National Day celebration for children. The popular space which has a specially curated schedule of entertainment and educational activities will offer a create space for the little ones to express their love for the nation from 12pm – 8pm on weekends and public holidays, and from 2pm – 8pm on weekdays.

From December 1 – 3, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha will each host traditional and fun entertainment to mark the 46th UAE National Day from 3pm – 8pm on weekdays and from 12pm – 8pm on weekends.

City Centre Ajman, City Centre Fujairah and City Centre Sharjah

Evoking the Spirit of the Union, each of the malls will host the traditional Yolla dance performance, as well as a stunning domino effect which will reveal a masterpiece picture of a symbol representing the UAE. Guests to City Centre Ajman and City Centre Fujairah will also be offered traditional hospitality with Arabic coffee.

Additionally, all the malls will invite visitors to join in the celebrations with complimentary flags and scarves. Social media fans can also engage in some fun UAE National Day activities, inviting fans to express and share their love for the UAE.