46th UAE National Day Celebration at City Walk, The Beach, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, La Mer

Meraas will be hosting a full schedule of events to commemorate the 46th UAE National Day, at a number of its destinations across Dubai. The exciting programme includes various indoor and outdoor activities that will transform City Walk, The Beach, The Outlet Village, Al Seef and La Mer into places where families and friends can come together and make the long weekend one to remember.

Residents and visitors to Dubai are invited to enjoy the following UAE National Day celebrations:

La Mer – Fireworks

La Mer will celebrate the eve of the 46th UAE National Day with an evening of fireworks for friends and families to enjoy from the water’s edge, with fireworks in the colours of the UAE flag extending across the night sky.

Date: 1 December 2017

Time: 9:30pm

Location: La Mer

Street Art Exhibition

46 graffiti canvases created by local artists will be on display, as part of the UAE National Day celebrations at La Mer. Young visitors to the beachfront will also enjoy a workshop where they will be able to create their own themed gifts. There will also be an Arabic band and a number of traditional Emirati performances to entertain visitors, with complimentary Arabic coffee and dates being served.

Dates: 1-3 December 2017

Time: All Day

Location: La Mer North

The Beach – Fireworks

Meraas will host a spectacular firework display at The Beach, in celebration of the 46th UAE National Day. Fireworks in the colours of the UAE national flag will fill the night sky and light up the awe-inspiring Dubai skyline. Hats, scarves, and badges will be given away to visitors to add a dash of colour to their outfits.

Date: 2 December 2017

Time: Fireworks from 9:30pm

Location: The Beach

City Walk

Street Carnival

Local and regional musicians and artists will take to the streets to create a culturally-infused carnival atmosphere at City Walk, with a line-up that includes dancers, street performers and buskers. There will also be three workshops for visitors to participate in. There will also be live performances and a concert by Mohammad Al Shehhi on December 2, at 9pm, in Multaqa Al Adwa’.

Date: 29 November 2017 – 4 December 2017

Time: 4.00pm – 10.00pm

Location: City Walk

Grand Parade

A grand parade with specially-designed cars and motorcycles will be held with an official delegation from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in UAE joining this UAE National Day celebration.

Date: 1 December 2017

Time: 4.00pm – 5.00pm

Location: City Walk

Super Car Arabia Parade

Event Description: An amazing procession by Super Car Arabia who will be parading their fleet of over 30 super cars through Massar Al Ibtikar, City Walk’s newest extension.

Date: 1 December 2017

Time: 6.00pm – 9.00pm

Location: City Walk

The Outlet Village – Flower Sculpture & paintings & bike

A Forever Rose United Arab Emirates Flag will be showcased at The Outlet Village this National Day. The showcase will appear alongside paintings of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, courtesy of the Forever Rose Artistic Department. Also on display will be Forever Rose’s full range of National Day products, inspired by the colours of the nation. All the flowers on display are derived from the mineral rich volcanic soils of Ecuador in South America.

Date: 29 November – 7 December

Time: 2.00pm onwards

Location: The Outlet Village

Al Seef – Activations

Celebrate the 46thUAE National Day proudly with friends and family at Al Seef by Meraas, a dining, shopping and leisure destination located on the shores of the loved Dubai Creek, where special performers, traditional bands, kids and family activities, themed giveaways, a live traditional souq, fun events, and great dining and shopping offers await you.