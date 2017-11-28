Yas Island Preps for Spectacular UAE National Day Celebrations

Yas Island, the UAE’s premier entertainment destination, is slated to celebrate the UAE’s 46th National Day with a rousing line up of memorable events, cultural activities and spectacular fireworks scheduled to take place across the island during the long weekend, from 30 November to 3 December 2017. Visitors of every age can look forward to participating in the action-packed festivities, with something to suit every taste.

Commenting on Yas Island’s upcoming celebrations of the UAE’s culture and legacy, Gerardo Llanes, Executive Director, Yas Island Destination Management stated: “As an Emirati-bred, world-class entertainment destination, we owe it to our many visitors, both returning and new, to commemorate UAE National Day with outstanding and memorable celebrations. This year, we are excited to host a wide variety of activations for guests of Yas Island from all walks of life. Keeping in mind that each individual has their own distinct taste and set of preferences, we strive to ensure that every member of the family can experience truly unique and memorable moments, only on Yas Island.”

For fans of song and dance, The Smurfs Live on Stage – Smurfs Save Spring musical will be staged at du Forum from Thursday 30 November to Friday 1 December. Following a successful world tour, the beloved tiny blue characters will continue their ‘Smurftastic’ journey to visit Yas Island for the first time ever in Abu Dhabi as part of the National Day Weekend’s line-up of celebrations. Little ones and their families can get ready to cheer the Smurfs as they come to life on a grand stage complete with life size Smurf mushroom-shaped forest houses, vibrant backdrops and wonderful sing-along music. The fun doesn’t end there as gold, platinum and royal ticket holders will also enjoy complimentary full day access to Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.

Also gracing the du Forum stage this National Day is Lebanese Superstar Nancy Ajram. The multi-platinum singer has sold over 2 million records and is expected to deliver a dazzling performance to audiences on Saturday 2 December.

As part of its annual “National Day Colours” event, Yas Marina Circuit has lined up a bevy of activities for the whole family to enjoy with a jam packed program taking place from 2 to 9 pm on Saturday 2 December, including food trucks, live Oud players, Harbya dancers, falconry, and story time with Dr. Ahmed. The evening’s festivities will culminate in colourful National Day fireworks set to kick off at 9 pm. Visitors can delve into the artistic aspect of the UAE’s rich heritage through Arabic calligraphy and henna painting, as well as fun child-friendly activities that include go karting, face painting, inflatable amusement rides and caricaturists. Entry is free for all.

Celebrators who register their attendance on Yas Marina Circuit’s website will also qualify to ‘win big’ with prizes ranging from experience bundles, hotel stays, and dining offers, to various Yas Island and Yas Marina Circuit goodies.

On this occasion, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi doubles the excitement, as UAE residents that purchase a Bronze ticket during the month of November up to 3 December, receive a complimentary ticket to Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi. Park visitors will also witness true national pride leading up to National Day on 1 and 2 December, with special entertainment programmes including traditional Ayyala and Khaleeji dancers, as well as a big surprise planned for the first 500 female visitors at the park on the celebration days.

Those in pursuit of quality family time can expect a joyous Friday evening prior to National Day at the Yas Marina promenade. With over seven delicious restaurants to choose from, in addition to interactive games and colourful arts and crafts activities for the little ones between 2 to 6 pm, visitors are sure to make everlasting memories. For the retail lovers and culture enthusiasts, Yas Mall has prepared an exciting celebration of the UAE’s culture and history for families, tourists and residents to delight in. Mall-goers can enjoy traditional Ayyala performances throughout the day over the three-day period, as well as ornate henna painting and Arabic ‘gahwa’ (coffee) with dates.

Visitors are encouraged to join the conversation on social media by sharing their favourite moments that are experienced #OnlyOnYas.