UAE National Golf Team Set for 2017 Arab Golf Championship in Jordan

December 2nd, 2017 the UAE National Golf Team will compete in the 37th Arab Golf Championship in Aqaba, Jordan. Over 52 players from the the Arab Golf Federation will compete in a four-day event at the newly opened Ayla Golf Club. Representing the UAE Team will Khalid Yousuf, Ahmed Skaik, and Abdulwahed Al Qasem.

The Ayla Golf Club is an 18-hole par 72 championship golf course designed by the legendary Greg Norman. During the first week of October, The Ayla Golf Club hosted their first professional event which was the MENA Tour’s “Jordan’s AYLA Golf Championship”. Both Yousuf and Skaik played in the MENA Tour event which will provide some much need course management knowledge for this Arab Golf Championship.

The UAE National Golf Team has had a busy three months. With a strong practice schedule and appearances at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Championship in New Zealand and the 2017 Nomura Cup in Malaysia, the National Team will be primed to compete for a top spot.

Yousuf and Skaik will be looking to battle at the top of the leaderboard in the Individual Category, while Al Qasem playing in his first Arab Golf Championship will be looking to provide a strong third score for the Team Category.

The UAE Team will be accompanied by, H.E. Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi (Emirates Golf Federation Chairman and Arab Golf Federation Chairman), Adel Zarouni (Emirates Golf Federation Vice Chairman and Arab Golf Federation Vice Chairman), and Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi (Emirates Golf Federation Secretary General).

The Championship is run over four rounds, the best three scores in a team of four are counted toward each round. Individual scores of players from each country are also recognized for individual Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals.

About the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) was formed in 1995 and is the Governing Body of Golf in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The EGF administrates and provides the United States Golf Association (USGA) Handicap System to all EGF members. The EGF sanctions all amateur and professional golfing events and activities in the UAE.

The EGF is a non-profit organization with the goals and responsibility of increasing awareness and participation in golf. The EGF actively conducts an Order of Merit Season, National Junior Development Program, and Senior, Junior, and Ladies National Team Programs. The EGF and UAE golf clubs work closely together to help shape the future of golf in the UAE.

