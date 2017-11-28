MG Worlds of Adventure UAE’s 46th National Day Special Offers

In honour of the upcoming 46th UAE National Day, IMG Worlds of Adventure launches holiday promotions for the entire family. Starting from 30th November – 3rd December tickets to the world’s largest indoor theme park will be available in-park and online with a savings of AED 46 each on both adult and junior ticket prices.

Guests of all ages will be treated to traditional Emirati music and entertainment, which includes, Ayylah dancers, an Emirati traditional band, Falcon displays, and Arabic specialty sweets and beverages.

Additionally, ticket holders will not only be able to experience all of the park’s 22 rides and attractions, they will also enjoy live entertainment, and special guest appearances from the much loved Marvel Super Heroes and everyone’s favourite Cartoon Network characters.

Lennard Otto CEO of IMG Worlds of Adventure said: “With IMG Worlds of Adventure being the world’s largest indoor theme park and located in the UAE, and in the great city of Dubai, National Day is always an extra special holiday for myself and the entire IMG Worlds team. We look forward to welcoming both residents and visitors alike to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion with our special promotions and festive entertainment lineup.”

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.IMGworlds.com