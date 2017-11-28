JBR Will Host Multiple 46th UAE National Day Activities

Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), Dubai’s first beachfront destination by Dubai Properties, will celebrate the UAE’s 46th National Day with a host of activities over Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 3 December, 2017. As part of the #WOWJBR campaign, visitors will be able to experience the country’s rich culture and heritage while enjoying theatrical performances by Amazing Dubai, an annual National Day parade and a series of National Day activities that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Offering a glimpse of the Dubai’s remarkable history, Amazing Dubai is the first ever musical on the city and tells the extraordinary story of this metropolis that grew from humble beginnings in the desert and is now one of the most vibrant, multicultural and modern cities on earth.

Traditional shows, Stilt Walkers, Ribbon Dancers, Jugglers, and Jumper Stilts will make up the National Day Parade that is set to invigorate the destination with an upbeat and entertaining atmosphere.

At the Traditional Exhibition, visitors will also discover the UAE’s rich heritage by observing the arts of basket weaving, fishing net making, and through the art of Emirati cooking.

Other UAE themed activities over the two days will include face painting for children, traditional henna artistry, art performances using paper puppets and a special appearance by The Freej cartoon characters.

Commencing on 9 November 2017, the 24-week #WOWJBR campaign has transformed the destination’s 1.7 km promenade through a host of interactive installations and fun-filled weekend events free for the public to attend.

Event: 46th UAE National Day celebrations at JBR

Date: 2 and 3 December 2017

Location: Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR)