Expedia Black Friday Deals Page Is Live

Expedia Black Friday Deals page was on and off during the past few years. Three years ago the travel booking site had Black Friday deals page, but then the last year it didn’t.

The travel giant has slashed prices across flights, hotels and holiday packages to a whole host of exciting destinations worldwide.

Most of the deals are across travel dates until the 31st March 2018, so you’ll be spoiled for choice whether you’re after last-minute winter sun or hoping to book in a break to kick off the new year in style.

Kicking off at 00:01 on Friday, November 24, holiday makers can take advantage of flights with Etihad, Virgin Atlantic and Turkish Airlines.

Discounted destinations include US cities San Francisco and Boston, Tokyo, Beijing and Singapore as well as Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Meanwhile the website is also holding a hotels sale with 75% off selected hotels, including domestic and abroad destinations.

Expedia Black Friday deals will be live during the entire weekend until midnight on Monday, November 27.

The offers will be valid for travel between November 24 and March 31 in 2018.

A recent survey1 revealed nearly 77 percent of travelers would love to receive a vacation as their holiday present this year, and a global study 2 of 17,000 people found that 94 percent of teens prefer a family vacation over a new toy or game. Expedia wants to help people check off their family’s wish lists with special Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and coupons that will run across the site.

This year’s top-notch coupon savings include 75 percent off select hotels in destinations like Los Angeles, Dominican Republic, Los Cabos, San Diego, Miami, Las Vegas and more. Travelers can also save a whopping $750 on select travel packages and up to 90 percent off select hotels by booking through the Expedia app, making it an amazing time to book that much needed post-holiday getaway or next year’s family spring break.

To help get travelers in the holiday spirit, Expedia is doing a little gift giving of their own.

Starting today, Expedia is giving away two million Expedia+ points for both existing and new members. Simply sign up to join the Expedia+ loyalty program online and then visit the Gift of Travel homepage to claim your share of the two million points while supplies last. Points will be loaded into your account just in time for Black Friday so travelers have the option to combine points with promotional coupons for even bigger savings. And remember, there’s no required minimum for when you can redeem your points, so members have the flexibility to use as little or as many as they like depending on how much they want to save. Members can make savings easy by using any combination of points and money to save.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Expedia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale officially kicks off on November 24, with new deals on hotels, flights, cruises, rental cars and packages, beginning at 9 a.m. PST. Cyber Monday sales kick off at 9 a.m. PST and will refresh hourly until 3 p.m. PST. Deals booked on Black Friday have a travel window of November 24, 2017 – March 31, 2018 and Cyber Monday deals have a travel window from November 27, 2017 – March 31, 2018.