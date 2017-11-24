Apple Black Friday Offers A Lot of Gift Cards

This year Apple Black Friday is already underway and is worth checking out. The Black Friday sale will end at 11.59PM tonight.

Each Thanksgiving, as midnight ticks round, Apple announces what it calls its One-Day Shopping Event which runs throughout the day of Black Friday. Before tonight’s announcement, this year’s Black Friday sales had already revealed offers on Apple products from lots of retailers, from Best Buy to Amazon and beyond.

But Apple also has its own special ways to tempt you into the Apple Store, or to get you shopping online.

These are not price cuts or conventional discounts, though.

Instead, when you buy specific Apple products, you receive an Apple Store gift card for a particular value. Apple Store gift cards are not the same as Apple App Store gift cards, please note. Those are for movies, music or apps but these, the Apple Store gift cards, are to be redeemed against items instore.

It works like this: if you shop online you have a gift card emailed to you, that can be used in store or online. If you buy instore, you will receive a physical gift card, one that is good for online or instore purchases as well.

Here are the standout offers with the values of the vouchers.

The special offers are available from the stroke of midnight that ushered in November 24, and end at 11.59PM at the end of the same day.

Apple Watch Series 1 – $25 gift card

There’s no offer on the highly popular Apple Watch Series 3, sadly. A mark of how well it’s selling. But if you like the Apple Watch Series 1, then select models earn a $25 gift card. Both 38mm and 42mm sized Watches are included in the event, and the same gift card comes with each.

Apple iPad, Apple iPad mini 4 – $50 gift card each

The 9.7in iPad is the latest regular-sized tablet from the company and is already keenly priced. Both this tablet and the 7.9in iPad mini 4 each attract $50 gift cards.

Apple iPad Pro – $100 gift card

The larger-screened, more powerful iPad Pro hasn’t been left out of the gift card love-in, either. It comes in two screen sizes, 10.5in and 12.9in and each will boast a bigger-value gift card, a highly tempting $100 gift card (£80 U.K.).

Apple iPhone 6s, 7 – $50 gift card each

There’s no iPhone X in the offer – I mean, you’re not surprised, are you given the barnstorming demand for it? – but if you fancy an older model such as the iPhone 6s or the iPhone 7, you’ll find there’s a $50 (£40 U.K.) gift card that comes with each. This applies to both the Plus models as well as the smaller sizes, too.