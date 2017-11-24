Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deal Bundle

During the Black Friday weekend you can save good 39% of the price of two Amazon exclusive devices that are quite practical and innovative.

The online retailer has bundled together Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot – both the bestseller in their respective categories categories.

Pair the included Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot and get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa.

Find, play, and control movies and TV shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more using just your voice.

Fire TV Stick delivers streaming access to over tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes.

Echo Dot has 7 far-field microphones that hear you from across the room for hands-free voice control, even while watching a movie or listening to music.

Ask Alexa to play music, order a pizza, or provide information. With compatible smart home devices, you can turn on the lights, set thermostats, and more.

Prime membership unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes, including Thursday Night Football, Amazon Original Series, Amazon Channels, and ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.