Revealed: Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Last year on Cyber Monday, Amazon customers ordered a record-breaking 740 items per second, totaling tens of millions of items worldwide

Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets; Up to 50% on select Hasbro games, Nerf products, Play-doh, and more;

Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever!

Voice Shoppers can shop select Cyber Monday deals starting as early as 5pm PT, Sunday, Nov. 26 – just ask Alexa

Amazon today revealed a preview of its Cyber Monday deals to close out the “Turkey 5” – those five popular shopping days starting Thanksgiving and continuing through Cyber Monday.

Starting tomorrow, customers can also discover new deals every day throughout Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Week, and continue to choose from more than one hundred million items eligible for free shipping every day. This includes eligible orders of $25 or more on items shipped by Amazon, as well as from small businesses and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.

Last year on Cyber Monday, Amazon customers ordered more than 64 million items worldwide – a record-breaking 740 items per second, and customers worldwide purchased roughly 36 toys per second on mobile devices alone!

People can also shop Cyber Monday deals using the Amazon App and set Watch a Deal alerts to ensure they never miss a deal. Voice Shoppers can shop select Cyber Monday deals even earlier, beginning at 5pm PT, Sunday, Nov. 26 – just ask Alexa.

Here’s a sneak peek at just some of the deals that will be available on Cyber Monday, while supplies last. And don’t forget– customers can easily give back to their favorite charity while shopping through smile.amazon.com.



Amazon Devices

Save $50 on Echo Show, only $179.99

Save $30 on All-New Echo Plus, only $119.99

Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99

Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot

Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99

Add a TP Link smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)

Save $20 on All-New Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98

Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98

Save $50 on All-New Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10

Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99

Save $20 on Fire 7, only $29.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99

Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99

Electronics

Premium brand 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $329.99

Sony 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $598

Sony 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $528

Sony 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $478

55-inch 4K UHD TV, only $224.99

LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $796.99

LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $1,696.99

LG Electronics OLED65C7P 65-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $2,696.99

TCL 43-inch 1080p smart TV, only $239.99

TCL 49-inch 1080p smart TV, only $279.99

40-inch 1080p smart TV, only $179.99

Save on select Sennheiser headphones

Save 30% on Monoprice & Reprap Guru best-selling 3D printers

Save up to $200 on select Yamaha digital pianos and keyboards

Save 30% on TrackR pixel Bluetooth tracking devices

Save up to 30% on select monitors from Dell, Samsung, ASUS, and more

Save up 40% on select Netgear routers, modems, and more

Save 30% on the WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive

Toys

Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets

Save up to 50% on select Hasbro games, Nerf products, Play-doh, and more

Save with deals from Green Toys, ALEX Toys, V-Tech, Thames and Kosmos, Laser Pegs, and more

Save up to $70 on Piper Computer Kit

Wonder Workshop Cue Robot, only $179.99

Osmo Genius Kit, only $79.99; Osmo Creative Kit, only $55.99

Home Furnishings

Save up to 30% on select robotic vacuums

Save up to 25% on select Dyson vacuums

Save more than 40% on Hoover upright vacuum

Save up to 20% on Casper Sleep Memory Foam Mattress

Save up to 40% on select Black & Decker kitchen electrics

Save up to 30% on select Hamilton Beach kitchen electrics

Save up to 30% on select Farberware cutlery sets

Prime members, save 15% on select Rivet furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon

Prime members, save 15% on Stone & Beam furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon

Save $60 on AmazonBasics Big & Tall executive chair

Save up to 20% on Simpli Home Hamilton rectangular storage ottoman bench

Save more than 40% on AeroGarden Harvest Wi-Fi

Fashion

Save up to 30-50% on Prime-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags

Save up to 60% on select athletic and casual shoes

Save up to 55% on select Calvin Klein clothing

Smart Home

Save $40 on Philips Hue White Starter Kit + Motion Sensor

Save more than 25% on Sengled Element Classic Dimmable Smart LED Bulb

Save more than 20% on Yale Assure Lock

Video Games

Save up to 60% on hit games, including Call of Duty: WWII, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Injustice 2, and Overwatch

Save up to 50% on select Nintendo Switch accessories

Books, TV & Movies

Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from over one million titles on any device

Save during the biggest Kindle Daily Deal of the year! Up to 85% off on hundreds of Kindle best-selling books, including Theft by Finding and Glass Houses

Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best-sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video

Pets

Save 20% on PetFusion Memory Foam Dog Beds

Save 50% on Kurgo Loft Dog Jackets

Save 25% on Fluval 5 Gallon Aquarium Kit

Save 45% on PetSafe Dog Training Collars



Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 30% on camping gear from Coleman, including the Coleman NXT Lite Table Top Propane Grill, the Coleman Sundome 4-Person Tent, and the Coleman Premium Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern

Save up to 50% on select adidas clothing, shoes, and gear

Save more than 25% on select ProForm Cardio Equipment

Save 25% on Bushnell Rangefinder

Save on Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Binocular

Save on select Callaway golf balls

Save more than 35% on select Trademark cornhole

Save on Firefield 5×50 Nightfall 2 Night Vision Monocular

Save on Wheeler 89-Piece Deluxe Screwdriver Set

Save more than 20% on select JOOLA table tennis tables

Save more than 20% on Tumbl Trak Addie beam

Save up to 30% on select fishing and boating products

Save 50% on Mission logo hoodie

Save on the Simmons ProSport 10x 42mm Roof-Prism waterproof/fogproof binoculars (Black)