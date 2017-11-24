Revealed: Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Last year on Cyber Monday, Amazon customers ordered a record-breaking 740 items per second, totaling tens of millions of items worldwide
Amazon today revealed a preview of its Cyber Monday deals to close out the “Turkey 5” – those five popular shopping days starting Thanksgiving and continuing through Cyber Monday.
Starting tomorrow, customers can also discover new deals every day throughout Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Week, and continue to choose from more than one hundred million items eligible for free shipping every day. This includes eligible orders of $25 or more on items shipped by Amazon, as well as from small businesses and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.
Last year on Cyber Monday, Amazon customers ordered more than 64 million items worldwide – a record-breaking 740 items per second, and customers worldwide purchased roughly 36 toys per second on mobile devices alone!
People can also shop Cyber Monday deals using the Amazon App and set Watch a Deal alerts to ensure they never miss a deal. Voice Shoppers can shop select Cyber Monday deals even earlier, beginning at 5pm PT, Sunday, Nov. 26 – just ask Alexa.
Here’s a sneak peek at just some of the deals that will be available on Cyber Monday, while supplies last. And don’t forget– customers can easily give back to their favorite charity while shopping through smile.amazon.com.
Amazon Devices
Save $50 on Echo Show, only $179.99
Save $30 on All-New Echo Plus, only $119.99
Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99
Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot
Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99
Add a TP Link smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)
Save $20 on All-New Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99
Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98
Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98
Save $50 on All-New Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10
Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99
Save $20 on Fire 7, only $29.99
Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99
Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99
Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99
Electronics
Premium brand 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $329.99
Sony 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $598
Sony 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $528
Sony 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $478
55-inch 4K UHD TV, only $224.99
LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $796.99
LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $1,696.99
LG Electronics OLED65C7P 65-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $2,696.99
TCL 43-inch 1080p smart TV, only $239.99
TCL 49-inch 1080p smart TV, only $279.99
40-inch 1080p smart TV, only $179.99
Save on select Sennheiser headphones
Save 30% on Monoprice & Reprap Guru best-selling 3D printers
Save up to $200 on select Yamaha digital pianos and keyboards
Save 30% on TrackR pixel Bluetooth tracking devices
Save up to 30% on select monitors from Dell, Samsung, ASUS, and more
Save up 40% on select Netgear routers, modems, and more
Save 30% on the WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive
Toys
Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets
Save up to 50% on select Hasbro games, Nerf products, Play-doh, and more
Save with deals from Green Toys, ALEX Toys, V-Tech, Thames and Kosmos, Laser Pegs, and more
Save up to $70 on Piper Computer Kit
Wonder Workshop Cue Robot, only $179.99
Osmo Genius Kit, only $79.99; Osmo Creative Kit, only $55.99
Home Furnishings
Save up to 30% on select robotic vacuums
Save up to 25% on select Dyson vacuums
Save more than 40% on Hoover upright vacuum
Save up to 20% on Casper Sleep Memory Foam Mattress
Save up to 40% on select Black & Decker kitchen electrics
Save up to 30% on select Hamilton Beach kitchen electrics
Save up to 30% on select Farberware cutlery sets
Prime members, save 15% on select Rivet furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon
Prime members, save 15% on Stone & Beam furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon
Save $60 on AmazonBasics Big & Tall executive chair
Save up to 20% on Simpli Home Hamilton rectangular storage ottoman bench
Save more than 40% on AeroGarden Harvest Wi-Fi
Fashion
Save up to 30-50% on Prime-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags
Save up to 60% on select athletic and casual shoes
Save up to 55% on select Calvin Klein clothing
Smart Home
Save $40 on Philips Hue White Starter Kit + Motion Sensor
Save more than 25% on Sengled Element Classic Dimmable Smart LED Bulb
Save more than 20% on Yale Assure Lock
Save up to 60% on hit games, including Call of Duty: WWII, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Injustice 2, and Overwatch
Save up to 50% on select Nintendo Switch accessories
Books, TV & Movies
Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from over one million titles on any device
Save during the biggest Kindle Daily Deal of the year! Up to 85% off on hundreds of Kindle best-selling books, including Theft by Finding and Glass Houses
Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best-sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video
Pets
Save 20% on PetFusion Memory Foam Dog Beds
Save 50% on Kurgo Loft Dog Jackets
Save 25% on Fluval 5 Gallon Aquarium Kit
Save 45% on PetSafe Dog Training Collars
Sports & Outdoors
Save up to 30% on camping gear from Coleman, including the Coleman NXT Lite Table Top Propane Grill, the Coleman Sundome 4-Person Tent, and the Coleman Premium Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern
Save up to 50% on select adidas clothing, shoes, and gear
Save more than 25% on select ProForm Cardio Equipment
Save 25% on Bushnell Rangefinder
Save on Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Binocular
Save on select Callaway golf balls
Save more than 35% on select Trademark cornhole
Save on Firefield 5×50 Nightfall 2 Night Vision Monocular
Save on Wheeler 89-Piece Deluxe Screwdriver Set
Save more than 20% on select JOOLA table tennis tables
Save more than 20% on Tumbl Trak Addie beam
Save up to 30% on select fishing and boating products
Save 50% on Mission logo hoodie
Save on the Simmons ProSport 10x 42mm Roof-Prism waterproof/fogproof binoculars (Black)