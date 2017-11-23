UAE National Day Holiday Announced

This year the 46th UAE National Day falls on Saturday. Sunday, December 3, is a national day holiday for the public sector, but will be a regular working day for the private sector.

Although we technically have three public holidays left, (Commemoration Day, Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (PBUH) and National Day) they all fall within the same weekend, which means people in UAE will enjoy one long weekend before the New Year holiday.

Public Sector will have a four day weekend.

Private Sector will have a three day weekend.

Here are some more details about the public holidays this weekend.

Days off: Thursday, November 30 – Martyrs’ Day

Commemoration Day falls on November 30 every year. It is the day to honour Emiratis who have died fighting for and defending their country. The remembrance will fall on a Thursday in 2017.

Days off: Thursday, November 30 – Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) Birthday

The birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid an Nabawi.

In 2017, November 30 falls on a Thursday with Martyr’s Day also falling on this day.

Days off: Saturday, December 2 ( December 3 is off for public sector only) – UAE National Day

The UAE’s National Day is celebrated on December 2 each year allover the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah will mark the UAE’s 46th birthday.

One or two days are granted as public holidays, and as December 2 is a Saturday, Sunday December 3 is a national holiday for the public sector only, but will be a regular working day for the private sector.